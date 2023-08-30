Atlanta will soon be only U.S. city with giant pandas

Pandas have been a staple at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington for about 50 years, but their residency is about to come to an end.

When that happens, Atlanta will be the only city in the United States where you can see the black-and-white bohemoths.

Mei Xiang and Tian Tian have been at the National Zoo since 2000, as part of a 10-year agreement with the China Wildlife and Conversation Association. That deadline has been extended a couple of times.

But it doesn’t seem that will happen this time. The pair and their cub, Xiao Qi Ji, are scheduled to leave the States at the end of this year.

That will leave Zoo Atlanta as the only U.S. home to giant pandas — though that could change next year as well.

Per the zoo’s agreement with China, twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun will head back to China early next year. But the zoo states on its website that no specific timeline has yet been agreed on with partners at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

Their brothers and sisters all made the trip home when they were old enough, but parents Lun Lun and Yang Yang have always stayed here. Their loan agreement is set to expire late next year, but the zoo said it hopes to extend their stay.

San Diego and Memphis used to have giant pandas at their zoos, but the former’s agreement ended in 2019 and the latter returned their pandas to China in April.