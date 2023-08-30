BreakingNews
Hurricane Idalia’s approach from the Gulf poses challenges on Georgia coast

Atlanta will soon be only U.S. city with giant pandas

Pandas at National Zoo head back to China at the end of the year; Memphis panda returned in April
Life
By
14 minutes ago
X

Pandas have been a staple at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington for about 50 years, but their residency is about to come to an end.

When that happens, Atlanta will be the only city in the United States where you can see the black-and-white bohemoths.

ExploreZoo Atlanta's twin pandas getting ready for first birthday

Mei Xiang and Tian Tian have been at the National Zoo since 2000, as part of a 10-year agreement with the China Wildlife and Conversation Association. That deadline has been extended a couple of times.

But it doesn’t seem that will happen this time. The pair and their cub, Xiao Qi Ji, are scheduled to leave the States at the end of this year.

That will leave Zoo Atlanta as the only U.S. home to giant pandas — though that could change next year as well.

Per the zoo’s agreement with China, twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun will head back to China early next year. But the zoo states on its website that no specific timeline has yet been agreed on with partners at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

Their brothers and sisters all made the trip home when they were old enough, but parents Lun Lun and Yang Yang have always stayed here. Their loan agreement is set to expire late next year, but the zoo said it hopes to extend their stay.

San Diego and Memphis used to have giant pandas at their zoos, but the former’s agreement ended in 2019 and the latter returned their pandas to China in April.

ExploreAmerican pandas experience culture shock on return to China

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia braces for Hurricane Idalia 44m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach deal on final Vogtle cost to customers
22m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
7h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
7h ago

University System of Georgia bars diversity statements in hiring
7h ago
The Latest

Study finds evidence of CTE in brains of young amateur football players
2h ago
OPINION: We need the public pools that segregation helped take away
7h ago
Zaxby’s to auction first-ever bottle of Zax Sauce alongside lifetime supply
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
13h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top