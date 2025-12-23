Description

Between Here & Infinity: Celebrating 30 Years of the Spelman College Art Collection, an expansive exhibition featuring nearly seventy works by Black women artists who shape our permanent collection and define our mission. Beginning September 9, 2026, visitors to the Spelman College Museum will have opportunities to discover art and artists from the collection. The first exhibition to span both the museum’s galleries, this exhibition will open in two waves: at the Bank of America Gallery at the Mary Schmidt Campbell Center for Innovation & the Arts, opening September 9, 2026, and in the gallery in the Camille Olivia Hanks Cosby, Ed.D. Academic Center on October 1, 2026.



Between Here & Infinity: Celebrating 30 Years of the Spelman College Art Collection is grounded in dreaming and the Black feminist imagination, exploring ways of knowing, seeing, and creating shaped by Black women’s lived experiences. Between Here & Infinity presents artworks drawn from the permanent collection, organized by areas inspired by the layers of Earth’s atmosphere to gesture toward the vast and diverse qualities of the Black feminist imagination which shapes it: the Root, works that ground the collection in origin and tradition; the Threshold, works that evoke crossings through transitional space; the Interior, works that turn inward toward intimacy and quietude; the Expanse, works that are conceptually daring and electric in color; and the Horizon, where the past meets the future and dissolves into limitless possibility. Visitors are invited to explore the exhibition in any order they choose, taking in the collection’s range and depth.