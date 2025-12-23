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9
WED
-
5
SAT
Spelman Museum Celebrates 30 Years of Black Women’s Art with “Between Here & Infinity: Celebrating 30 Years of the Spelman College Art Collection”
September 9 – December 5, 2026
All day
350 Spelman Ln, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314, USA
Description
Between Here & Infinity: Celebrating 30 Years of the Spelman College Art Collection is grounded in dreaming and the Black feminist imagination, exploring ways of knowing, seeing, and creating shaped by Black women’s lived experiences. Between Here & Infinity presents artworks drawn from the permanent collection, organized by areas inspired by the layers of Earth’s atmosphere to gesture toward the vast and diverse qualities of the Black feminist imagination which shapes it: the Root, works that ground the collection in origin and tradition; the Threshold, works that evoke crossings through transitional space; the Interior, works that turn inward toward intimacy and quietude; the Expanse, works that are conceptually daring and electric in color; and the Horizon, where the past meets the future and dissolves into limitless possibility. Visitors are invited to explore the exhibition in any order they choose, taking in the collection’s range and depth.
Description
Between Here & Infinity: Celebrating 30 Years of the Spelman College Art Collection is grounded in dreaming and the Black feminist imagination, exploring ways of knowing, seeing, and creating shaped by Black women’s lived experiences. Between Here & Infinity presents artworks drawn from the permanent collection, organized by areas inspired by the layers of Earth’s atmosphere to gesture toward the vast and diverse qualities of the Black feminist imagination which shapes it: the Root, works that ground the collection in origin and tradition; the Threshold, works that evoke crossings through transitional space; the Interior, works that turn inward toward intimacy and quietude; the Expanse, works that are conceptually daring and electric in color; and the Horizon, where the past meets the future and dissolves into limitless possibility. Visitors are invited to explore the exhibition in any order they choose, taking in the collection’s range and depth.
2026 October
2
FRI
-
5
SAT
Between Here & Infinity: Celebrating 30 Years of the Spelman College Art Collection
October 2 – December 5, 2026
Wednesday - Saturday 12noon - 5pm
350 Spelman Ln, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314, USA
Description
Between Here & Infinity: Celebrating 30 Years of the Spelman College Art Collection, an expansive exhibition featuring nearly seventy works by Black women artists who shape our permanent collection and define our mission. Beginning September 9, 2026, visitors to the Spelman College Museum will have opportunities to discover art and artists from the collection. The first exhibition to span both the museum’s galleries, this exhibition will open in two waves: at the Bank of America Gallery at the Mary Schmidt Campbell Center for Innovation & the Arts, opening September 9, 2026, and in the gallery in the Camille Olivia Hanks Cosby, Ed.D. Academic Center on October 1, 2026.
Between Here & Infinity: Celebrating 30 Years of the Spelman College Art Collection is grounded in dreaming and the Black feminist imagination, exploring ways of knowing, seeing, and creating shaped by Black women’s lived experiences. Between Here & Infinity presents artworks drawn from the permanent collection, organized by areas inspired by the layers of Earth’s atmosphere to gesture toward the vast and diverse qualities of the Black feminist imagination which shapes it: the Root, works that ground the collection in origin and tradition; the Threshold, works that evoke crossings through transitional space; the Interior, works that turn inward toward intimacy and quietude; the Expanse, works that are conceptually daring and electric in color; and the Horizon, where the past meets the future and dissolves into limitless possibility. Visitors are invited to explore the exhibition in any order they choose, taking in the collection’s range and depth.
Between Here & Infinity: Celebrating 30 Years of the Spelman College Art Collection is grounded in dreaming and the Black feminist imagination, exploring ways of knowing, seeing, and creating shaped by Black women’s lived experiences. Between Here & Infinity presents artworks drawn from the permanent collection, organized by areas inspired by the layers of Earth’s atmosphere to gesture toward the vast and diverse qualities of the Black feminist imagination which shapes it: the Root, works that ground the collection in origin and tradition; the Threshold, works that evoke crossings through transitional space; the Interior, works that turn inward toward intimacy and quietude; the Expanse, works that are conceptually daring and electric in color; and the Horizon, where the past meets the future and dissolves into limitless possibility. Visitors are invited to explore the exhibition in any order they choose, taking in the collection’s range and depth.
Description
Between Here & Infinity: Celebrating 30 Years of the Spelman College Art Collection, an expansive exhibition featuring nearly seventy works by Black women artists who shape our permanent collection and define our mission. Beginning September 9, 2026, visitors to the Spelman College Museum will have opportunities to discover art and artists from the collection. The first exhibition to span both the museum’s galleries, this exhibition will open in two waves: at the Bank of America Gallery at the Mary Schmidt Campbell Center for Innovation & the Arts, opening September 9, 2026, and in the gallery in the Camille Olivia Hanks Cosby, Ed.D. Academic Center on October 1, 2026.
Between Here & Infinity: Celebrating 30 Years of the Spelman College Art Collection is grounded in dreaming and the Black feminist imagination, exploring ways of knowing, seeing, and creating shaped by Black women’s lived experiences. Between Here & Infinity presents artworks drawn from the permanent collection, organized by areas inspired by the layers of Earth’s atmosphere to gesture toward the vast and diverse qualities of the Black feminist imagination which shapes it: the Root, works that ground the collection in origin and tradition; the Threshold, works that evoke crossings through transitional space; the Interior, works that turn inward toward intimacy and quietude; the Expanse, works that are conceptually daring and electric in color; and the Horizon, where the past meets the future and dissolves into limitless possibility. Visitors are invited to explore the exhibition in any order they choose, taking in the collection’s range and depth.
Between Here & Infinity: Celebrating 30 Years of the Spelman College Art Collection is grounded in dreaming and the Black feminist imagination, exploring ways of knowing, seeing, and creating shaped by Black women’s lived experiences. Between Here & Infinity presents artworks drawn from the permanent collection, organized by areas inspired by the layers of Earth’s atmosphere to gesture toward the vast and diverse qualities of the Black feminist imagination which shapes it: the Root, works that ground the collection in origin and tradition; the Threshold, works that evoke crossings through transitional space; the Interior, works that turn inward toward intimacy and quietude; the Expanse, works that are conceptually daring and electric in color; and the Horizon, where the past meets the future and dissolves into limitless possibility. Visitors are invited to explore the exhibition in any order they choose, taking in the collection’s range and depth.
2026 November
8
SUN
Afternoon In The Country
November 8, 2026
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
10950 Hutchesons Ferry Rd, Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268, USA
Description
Enjoy tastings from 80 acclaimed chefs, restaurants, wine and spirit partners, and farms, with Dame Carolyn O'Neil serving as emcee. The event also features live music, a cake raffle featuring sweets from some of the city's most talented pastry chefs, and an auction offering exclusive dining and travel packages, food and wine items, merchandise and more. Proceeds benefit scholarships and grants for women in the culinary, beverage, and hospitality industries.
Description
Enjoy tastings from 80 acclaimed chefs, restaurants, wine and spirit partners, and farms, with Dame Carolyn O'Neil serving as emcee. The event also features live music, a cake raffle featuring sweets from some of the city's most talented pastry chefs, and an auction offering exclusive dining and travel packages, food and wine items, merchandise and more. Proceeds benefit scholarships and grants for women in the culinary, beverage, and hospitality industries.
18
WED
Breast Cancer Screening at City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta
November 18, 2026
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM
600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, Ga 30265, USA
Description
Taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at City of Hope’s cancer treatment center in Newnan, Georgia, event participants can receive their annual mammogram and take-home educational materials.
All patient appointments are subject to meeting clinical requirements. It is required that participants being screened have a doctor to receive the screening results. Most insurance plans are accepted and for uninsured patients, discounted pricing for the mammogram is available at $99.
To reserve your appointment time, call 770-400-6677.
All patient appointments are subject to meeting clinical requirements. It is required that participants being screened have a doctor to receive the screening results. Most insurance plans are accepted and for uninsured patients, discounted pricing for the mammogram is available at $99.
To reserve your appointment time, call 770-400-6677.
Description
Taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at City of Hope’s cancer treatment center in Newnan, Georgia, event participants can receive their annual mammogram and take-home educational materials.
All patient appointments are subject to meeting clinical requirements. It is required that participants being screened have a doctor to receive the screening results. Most insurance plans are accepted and for uninsured patients, discounted pricing for the mammogram is available at $99.
To reserve your appointment time, call 770-400-6677.
All patient appointments are subject to meeting clinical requirements. It is required that participants being screened have a doctor to receive the screening results. Most insurance plans are accepted and for uninsured patients, discounted pricing for the mammogram is available at $99.
To reserve your appointment time, call 770-400-6677.
19
THU
Numbers Too Big To Ignore Luncheon
November 19, 2026
11:00 AM - 01:30 PM
285 Andrew Young Int'l Atlanta 30303
Description
Celebrate 30 years of impact with the Atlanta Women’s Foundation at the 2026 Numbers Too Big To Ignore Luncheon — AWF’s signature annual fundraising event supporting women and girls across metro Atlanta.
Each year, more than 1,600 business, civic, and philanthropic leaders gather to advance AWF’s work to create economic opportunity and help women and girls live healthy, safe, and economically self-sufficient lives. Over the past three decades, this powerful event has sparked meaningful conversations, inspired action, and fueled transformative programs that strengthen our communities.
This milestone anniversary luncheon will feature Academy Award-winning actress, producer, director, best-selling author, and philanthropist Goldie Hawn. As the founder of MindUP, Hawn has dedicated her work to helping children develop the mental fitness and emotional resilience needed to thrive. Through evidence-based programs now reaching more than seven million children in 48 countries, MindUP empowers young people with tools to manage stress, build empathy, and improve focus and well-being.
Guests will experience an inspiring afternoon celebrating the collective impact of our community while investing in a brighter future for women and girls across metro Atlanta.
Each year, more than 1,600 business, civic, and philanthropic leaders gather to advance AWF’s work to create economic opportunity and help women and girls live healthy, safe, and economically self-sufficient lives. Over the past three decades, this powerful event has sparked meaningful conversations, inspired action, and fueled transformative programs that strengthen our communities.
This milestone anniversary luncheon will feature Academy Award-winning actress, producer, director, best-selling author, and philanthropist Goldie Hawn. As the founder of MindUP, Hawn has dedicated her work to helping children develop the mental fitness and emotional resilience needed to thrive. Through evidence-based programs now reaching more than seven million children in 48 countries, MindUP empowers young people with tools to manage stress, build empathy, and improve focus and well-being.
Guests will experience an inspiring afternoon celebrating the collective impact of our community while investing in a brighter future for women and girls across metro Atlanta.
Description
Celebrate 30 years of impact with the Atlanta Women’s Foundation at the 2026 Numbers Too Big To Ignore Luncheon — AWF’s signature annual fundraising event supporting women and girls across metro Atlanta.
Each year, more than 1,600 business, civic, and philanthropic leaders gather to advance AWF’s work to create economic opportunity and help women and girls live healthy, safe, and economically self-sufficient lives. Over the past three decades, this powerful event has sparked meaningful conversations, inspired action, and fueled transformative programs that strengthen our communities.
This milestone anniversary luncheon will feature Academy Award-winning actress, producer, director, best-selling author, and philanthropist Goldie Hawn. As the founder of MindUP, Hawn has dedicated her work to helping children develop the mental fitness and emotional resilience needed to thrive. Through evidence-based programs now reaching more than seven million children in 48 countries, MindUP empowers young people with tools to manage stress, build empathy, and improve focus and well-being.
Guests will experience an inspiring afternoon celebrating the collective impact of our community while investing in a brighter future for women and girls across metro Atlanta.
Each year, more than 1,600 business, civic, and philanthropic leaders gather to advance AWF’s work to create economic opportunity and help women and girls live healthy, safe, and economically self-sufficient lives. Over the past three decades, this powerful event has sparked meaningful conversations, inspired action, and fueled transformative programs that strengthen our communities.
This milestone anniversary luncheon will feature Academy Award-winning actress, producer, director, best-selling author, and philanthropist Goldie Hawn. As the founder of MindUP, Hawn has dedicated her work to helping children develop the mental fitness and emotional resilience needed to thrive. Through evidence-based programs now reaching more than seven million children in 48 countries, MindUP empowers young people with tools to manage stress, build empathy, and improve focus and well-being.
Guests will experience an inspiring afternoon celebrating the collective impact of our community while investing in a brighter future for women and girls across metro Atlanta.
2026 December
1
TUE
-
3
THU
LEAP HR: Construction 2026
December 1-3, 2026
08:30 AM - 03:00 PM
265 Peachtree Center Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30303, USA
Description
Construction is facing a workforce challenge that is no longer just an HR issue. It is a project delivery issue. In 2026, the industry needs to attract nearly 500,000 additional workers, while more than 80% of contractors report difficulty filling roles. The impact is already being felt, with 45% of firms reporting project delays directly linked to labor shortages.
The firms pulling ahead are not waiting for the labor market to improve.
They are building stronger leadership pipelines, accelerating workforce readiness, creating greater visibility into employee skills, improving retention, and challenging long-held assumptions about how talent is attracted, developed, and deployed.
LEAP HR: Construction brings together the leaders driving that shift to share the practical strategies helping them reduce workforce risk, strengthen capability, and build organizations that can continue to grow, adapt, and deliver under pressure. Join the industry's most forward-thinking HR leaders to benchmark what is working, challenge conventional thinking, and discover how workforce strategy is becoming a critical competitive advantage.
Brochure: https://go.evvnt.com/3764721-3?pid=2089
Category: Conferences | Business and Economics | Human Resources
Prices:
Conference Only - Construction Organizations: USD 2399.00,
Conference + 1 Workshop - Construction Organizations: USD 2798.00,
Conference + 2 Workshops - Construction Organizations: USD 3197.00,
Conference Only - Solution Providers: USD 3799.00
Speakers: Diana Eidenshink President ACE Mentor Program of America, Yuhi Combatti Director, Workforce Development AGC of California, Kayla Montgomery Senior Manager, Industry Advancement AGC of California, Cristin Mowrer Senior Director, Human Resources and Business Partner Allan Myers, Sarah Bertolini Senior Vice President, Human Resources Barton Malow, Nancy Black Chief People and Administrative Officer Batson-Cook Construction, Shawnee Christensen Head of Human Resources Bodell Construction, Chelsea Tucker People and Development CBI Construction Services, Peggy Newquist Vice President, Learning and Development Clune Construction Company, Tracy Boczkowski Director, Human Resources Conlon Construction Co., Pam Shaner Manager, Human Resources Electric Plus Inc., Michelle Bernard Director, People and Administrative Services EMJ Construction, Sara Ozment HR Manager Fortune-Johnson Inc., Yvonne Waterman Director, Human Resources Garney Construction, Sierra Wheatley Director - Talent Hilti Corporation, Annie Vallier Director - Human Resources Hoffman Construction Company, Gloria Owusu Senior Manager - Workforce Development JE Dunn Construction, Chrissy Chandler Senior Manager - Community Impact Education JE Dunn Construction, Jackie Fisher Vice President, People Culture Juneau Construction Co., Sharlot Beatty Director, Talent and Development Kinetic Construction, Ava Cordero Program Director LEAP HR, Erik Williams Vice President, Construction MDA Leadership, Eric Patz Senior Human Resources Manager Meyer Najem, Lauren Brazeal Human Resources Director Morgan Corp., Molly Moyer Senior Talent Development Manager Morgan Corp., Erica Bennett Director, Talent Development Moss and Associates, Ivy Pennington Senior Vice President - People Operations Mycon General Contractors, Jaime McGavin Director, Human Resources Services PCL Construction, Jennifer Hunter Chief Human Resources Officer Polk Mechanical, Andrew Shelton Vice President - Human Resources Scruggscompany.com, Lucy Stan Program Manager, People Strategies Shawmut Design and Construction, Laura Phillips Talent Acquisition Partner Skanska, Matthew Larsen Director - Human Resources Operations Swinerton Inc, Julie Smith Vice President, Human Resources The Christman Co., Andrea Robinson HR Director The PENTA Building Group, Laura Lacomble Vice President - Human Resouces Truebeck Construction, Brooke Page-Thompson President Velocity Advisory Group
The firms pulling ahead are not waiting for the labor market to improve.
They are building stronger leadership pipelines, accelerating workforce readiness, creating greater visibility into employee skills, improving retention, and challenging long-held assumptions about how talent is attracted, developed, and deployed.
LEAP HR: Construction brings together the leaders driving that shift to share the practical strategies helping them reduce workforce risk, strengthen capability, and build organizations that can continue to grow, adapt, and deliver under pressure. Join the industry's most forward-thinking HR leaders to benchmark what is working, challenge conventional thinking, and discover how workforce strategy is becoming a critical competitive advantage.
Brochure: https://go.evvnt.com/3764721-3?pid=2089
Category: Conferences | Business and Economics | Human Resources
Prices:
Conference Only - Construction Organizations: USD 2399.00,
Conference + 1 Workshop - Construction Organizations: USD 2798.00,
Conference + 2 Workshops - Construction Organizations: USD 3197.00,
Conference Only - Solution Providers: USD 3799.00
Speakers: Diana Eidenshink President ACE Mentor Program of America, Yuhi Combatti Director, Workforce Development AGC of California, Kayla Montgomery Senior Manager, Industry Advancement AGC of California, Cristin Mowrer Senior Director, Human Resources and Business Partner Allan Myers, Sarah Bertolini Senior Vice President, Human Resources Barton Malow, Nancy Black Chief People and Administrative Officer Batson-Cook Construction, Shawnee Christensen Head of Human Resources Bodell Construction, Chelsea Tucker People and Development CBI Construction Services, Peggy Newquist Vice President, Learning and Development Clune Construction Company, Tracy Boczkowski Director, Human Resources Conlon Construction Co., Pam Shaner Manager, Human Resources Electric Plus Inc., Michelle Bernard Director, People and Administrative Services EMJ Construction, Sara Ozment HR Manager Fortune-Johnson Inc., Yvonne Waterman Director, Human Resources Garney Construction, Sierra Wheatley Director - Talent Hilti Corporation, Annie Vallier Director - Human Resources Hoffman Construction Company, Gloria Owusu Senior Manager - Workforce Development JE Dunn Construction, Chrissy Chandler Senior Manager - Community Impact Education JE Dunn Construction, Jackie Fisher Vice President, People Culture Juneau Construction Co., Sharlot Beatty Director, Talent and Development Kinetic Construction, Ava Cordero Program Director LEAP HR, Erik Williams Vice President, Construction MDA Leadership, Eric Patz Senior Human Resources Manager Meyer Najem, Lauren Brazeal Human Resources Director Morgan Corp., Molly Moyer Senior Talent Development Manager Morgan Corp., Erica Bennett Director, Talent Development Moss and Associates, Ivy Pennington Senior Vice President - People Operations Mycon General Contractors, Jaime McGavin Director, Human Resources Services PCL Construction, Jennifer Hunter Chief Human Resources Officer Polk Mechanical, Andrew Shelton Vice President - Human Resources Scruggscompany.com, Lucy Stan Program Manager, People Strategies Shawmut Design and Construction, Laura Phillips Talent Acquisition Partner Skanska, Matthew Larsen Director - Human Resources Operations Swinerton Inc, Julie Smith Vice President, Human Resources The Christman Co., Andrea Robinson HR Director The PENTA Building Group, Laura Lacomble Vice President - Human Resouces Truebeck Construction, Brooke Page-Thompson President Velocity Advisory Group
Description
Construction is facing a workforce challenge that is no longer just an HR issue. It is a project delivery issue. In 2026, the industry needs to attract nearly 500,000 additional workers, while more than 80% of contractors report difficulty filling roles. The impact is already being felt, with 45% of firms reporting project delays directly linked to labor shortages.
The firms pulling ahead are not waiting for the labor market to improve.
They are building stronger leadership pipelines, accelerating workforce readiness, creating greater visibility into employee skills, improving retention, and challenging long-held assumptions about how talent is attracted, developed, and deployed.
LEAP HR: Construction brings together the leaders driving that shift to share the practical strategies helping them reduce workforce risk, strengthen capability, and build organizations that can continue to grow, adapt, and deliver under pressure. Join the industry's most forward-thinking HR leaders to benchmark what is working, challenge conventional thinking, and discover how workforce strategy is becoming a critical competitive advantage.
Brochure: https://go.evvnt.com/3764721-3?pid=2089
Category: Conferences | Business and Economics | Human Resources
Prices:
Conference Only - Construction Organizations: USD 2399.00,
Conference + 1 Workshop - Construction Organizations: USD 2798.00,
Conference + 2 Workshops - Construction Organizations: USD 3197.00,
Conference Only - Solution Providers: USD 3799.00
Speakers: Diana Eidenshink President ACE Mentor Program of America, Yuhi Combatti Director, Workforce Development AGC of California, Kayla Montgomery Senior Manager, Industry Advancement AGC of California, Cristin Mowrer Senior Director, Human Resources and Business Partner Allan Myers, Sarah Bertolini Senior Vice President, Human Resources Barton Malow, Nancy Black Chief People and Administrative Officer Batson-Cook Construction, Shawnee Christensen Head of Human Resources Bodell Construction, Chelsea Tucker People and Development CBI Construction Services, Peggy Newquist Vice President, Learning and Development Clune Construction Company, Tracy Boczkowski Director, Human Resources Conlon Construction Co., Pam Shaner Manager, Human Resources Electric Plus Inc., Michelle Bernard Director, People and Administrative Services EMJ Construction, Sara Ozment HR Manager Fortune-Johnson Inc., Yvonne Waterman Director, Human Resources Garney Construction, Sierra Wheatley Director - Talent Hilti Corporation, Annie Vallier Director - Human Resources Hoffman Construction Company, Gloria Owusu Senior Manager - Workforce Development JE Dunn Construction, Chrissy Chandler Senior Manager - Community Impact Education JE Dunn Construction, Jackie Fisher Vice President, People Culture Juneau Construction Co., Sharlot Beatty Director, Talent and Development Kinetic Construction, Ava Cordero Program Director LEAP HR, Erik Williams Vice President, Construction MDA Leadership, Eric Patz Senior Human Resources Manager Meyer Najem, Lauren Brazeal Human Resources Director Morgan Corp., Molly Moyer Senior Talent Development Manager Morgan Corp., Erica Bennett Director, Talent Development Moss and Associates, Ivy Pennington Senior Vice President - People Operations Mycon General Contractors, Jaime McGavin Director, Human Resources Services PCL Construction, Jennifer Hunter Chief Human Resources Officer Polk Mechanical, Andrew Shelton Vice President - Human Resources Scruggscompany.com, Lucy Stan Program Manager, People Strategies Shawmut Design and Construction, Laura Phillips Talent Acquisition Partner Skanska, Matthew Larsen Director - Human Resources Operations Swinerton Inc, Julie Smith Vice President, Human Resources The Christman Co., Andrea Robinson HR Director The PENTA Building Group, Laura Lacomble Vice President - Human Resouces Truebeck Construction, Brooke Page-Thompson President Velocity Advisory Group
The firms pulling ahead are not waiting for the labor market to improve.
They are building stronger leadership pipelines, accelerating workforce readiness, creating greater visibility into employee skills, improving retention, and challenging long-held assumptions about how talent is attracted, developed, and deployed.
LEAP HR: Construction brings together the leaders driving that shift to share the practical strategies helping them reduce workforce risk, strengthen capability, and build organizations that can continue to grow, adapt, and deliver under pressure. Join the industry's most forward-thinking HR leaders to benchmark what is working, challenge conventional thinking, and discover how workforce strategy is becoming a critical competitive advantage.
Brochure: https://go.evvnt.com/3764721-3?pid=2089
Category: Conferences | Business and Economics | Human Resources
Prices:
Conference Only - Construction Organizations: USD 2399.00,
Conference + 1 Workshop - Construction Organizations: USD 2798.00,
Conference + 2 Workshops - Construction Organizations: USD 3197.00,
Conference Only - Solution Providers: USD 3799.00
Speakers: Diana Eidenshink President ACE Mentor Program of America, Yuhi Combatti Director, Workforce Development AGC of California, Kayla Montgomery Senior Manager, Industry Advancement AGC of California, Cristin Mowrer Senior Director, Human Resources and Business Partner Allan Myers, Sarah Bertolini Senior Vice President, Human Resources Barton Malow, Nancy Black Chief People and Administrative Officer Batson-Cook Construction, Shawnee Christensen Head of Human Resources Bodell Construction, Chelsea Tucker People and Development CBI Construction Services, Peggy Newquist Vice President, Learning and Development Clune Construction Company, Tracy Boczkowski Director, Human Resources Conlon Construction Co., Pam Shaner Manager, Human Resources Electric Plus Inc., Michelle Bernard Director, People and Administrative Services EMJ Construction, Sara Ozment HR Manager Fortune-Johnson Inc., Yvonne Waterman Director, Human Resources Garney Construction, Sierra Wheatley Director - Talent Hilti Corporation, Annie Vallier Director - Human Resources Hoffman Construction Company, Gloria Owusu Senior Manager - Workforce Development JE Dunn Construction, Chrissy Chandler Senior Manager - Community Impact Education JE Dunn Construction, Jackie Fisher Vice President, People Culture Juneau Construction Co., Sharlot Beatty Director, Talent and Development Kinetic Construction, Ava Cordero Program Director LEAP HR, Erik Williams Vice President, Construction MDA Leadership, Eric Patz Senior Human Resources Manager Meyer Najem, Lauren Brazeal Human Resources Director Morgan Corp., Molly Moyer Senior Talent Development Manager Morgan Corp., Erica Bennett Director, Talent Development Moss and Associates, Ivy Pennington Senior Vice President - People Operations Mycon General Contractors, Jaime McGavin Director, Human Resources Services PCL Construction, Jennifer Hunter Chief Human Resources Officer Polk Mechanical, Andrew Shelton Vice President - Human Resources Scruggscompany.com, Lucy Stan Program Manager, People Strategies Shawmut Design and Construction, Laura Phillips Talent Acquisition Partner Skanska, Matthew Larsen Director - Human Resources Operations Swinerton Inc, Julie Smith Vice President, Human Resources The Christman Co., Andrea Robinson HR Director The PENTA Building Group, Laura Lacomble Vice President - Human Resouces Truebeck Construction, Brooke Page-Thompson President Velocity Advisory Group
12
SAT
Her HOPE Foundation - Winter Party with a Purpose
December 12, 2026
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM
4588 Boulder Park Drive Southwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30331, USA
Description
Every woman who served deserves a safe place to call home and a community that sees her.
Join Her HOPE Foundation Inc. on December 12, 2026, at American Legion Post 291 in Atlanta, GA for our Winter Party with a Purpose. Come celebrate the season, connect with our community, and help us move our mission forward.
Our vision is to secure a facility to provide safe transitional housing for women veterans with or without dependent children. This celebration supports our Her HOPE for the Holidays initiative, with a goal of bringing holiday support to 35 families.
For our founder, this mission is personal. As an Army veteran, mother, and someone who has experienced homelessness, she understands what it means to need support while rebuilding your life. Her HOPE stands for Housing, Opportunity, Purpose, and Empowerment. Your participation helps us put those words into action.
We welcome neighbors, veterans, military families, local businesses, and everyone who believes women veterans deserve stability, dignity, and opportunity.
Purchase your ticket, invite someone to join you, or support the event as a sponsor or donor. Together, we can bring joy to the holidays and help build a foundation for what comes next.
Come celebrate with us. Help make HOPE possible.
Category: Community | Veterans
Price:
General Admission: USD 35.00
Join Her HOPE Foundation Inc. on December 12, 2026, at American Legion Post 291 in Atlanta, GA for our Winter Party with a Purpose. Come celebrate the season, connect with our community, and help us move our mission forward.
Our vision is to secure a facility to provide safe transitional housing for women veterans with or without dependent children. This celebration supports our Her HOPE for the Holidays initiative, with a goal of bringing holiday support to 35 families.
For our founder, this mission is personal. As an Army veteran, mother, and someone who has experienced homelessness, she understands what it means to need support while rebuilding your life. Her HOPE stands for Housing, Opportunity, Purpose, and Empowerment. Your participation helps us put those words into action.
We welcome neighbors, veterans, military families, local businesses, and everyone who believes women veterans deserve stability, dignity, and opportunity.
Purchase your ticket, invite someone to join you, or support the event as a sponsor or donor. Together, we can bring joy to the holidays and help build a foundation for what comes next.
Come celebrate with us. Help make HOPE possible.
Category: Community | Veterans
Price:
General Admission: USD 35.00
Description
Every woman who served deserves a safe place to call home and a community that sees her.
Join Her HOPE Foundation Inc. on December 12, 2026, at American Legion Post 291 in Atlanta, GA for our Winter Party with a Purpose. Come celebrate the season, connect with our community, and help us move our mission forward.
Our vision is to secure a facility to provide safe transitional housing for women veterans with or without dependent children. This celebration supports our Her HOPE for the Holidays initiative, with a goal of bringing holiday support to 35 families.
For our founder, this mission is personal. As an Army veteran, mother, and someone who has experienced homelessness, she understands what it means to need support while rebuilding your life. Her HOPE stands for Housing, Opportunity, Purpose, and Empowerment. Your participation helps us put those words into action.
We welcome neighbors, veterans, military families, local businesses, and everyone who believes women veterans deserve stability, dignity, and opportunity.
Purchase your ticket, invite someone to join you, or support the event as a sponsor or donor. Together, we can bring joy to the holidays and help build a foundation for what comes next.
Come celebrate with us. Help make HOPE possible.
Category: Community | Veterans
Price:
General Admission: USD 35.00
Join Her HOPE Foundation Inc. on December 12, 2026, at American Legion Post 291 in Atlanta, GA for our Winter Party with a Purpose. Come celebrate the season, connect with our community, and help us move our mission forward.
Our vision is to secure a facility to provide safe transitional housing for women veterans with or without dependent children. This celebration supports our Her HOPE for the Holidays initiative, with a goal of bringing holiday support to 35 families.
For our founder, this mission is personal. As an Army veteran, mother, and someone who has experienced homelessness, she understands what it means to need support while rebuilding your life. Her HOPE stands for Housing, Opportunity, Purpose, and Empowerment. Your participation helps us put those words into action.
We welcome neighbors, veterans, military families, local businesses, and everyone who believes women veterans deserve stability, dignity, and opportunity.
Purchase your ticket, invite someone to join you, or support the event as a sponsor or donor. Together, we can bring joy to the holidays and help build a foundation for what comes next.
Come celebrate with us. Help make HOPE possible.
Category: Community | Veterans
Price:
General Admission: USD 35.00
16
WED
Atlanta Small Business Expo 2026
December 16, 2026
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park, Ga 30337, USA
Description
Atlanta Small Business Expo 2026
Experience the Atlanta Small Business Expo 2026, the ultimate gathering for entrepreneurs and small business owners in the lively city of Atlanta. Prepare to engage, learn, and elevate your business to new heights!
Date: Weds, Dec 16, 2026
Time: 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM (Eastern Daylight Time)
Venue: Georgia International Convention Center (2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park, Georgia, 30337)
At the Atlanta Small Business Expo 2026, seize the chance to connect with fellow business owners, showcase your products and services, and acquire valuable insights from industry experts. Uncover innovative strategies to enhance your sales, marketing, and overall business performance.
Our event comprises a diverse range of interactive workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations covering various aspects of operating a successful small business. From marketing and branding to finance and technology, our expert speakers will impart their knowledge and best practices to empower you in today's competitive market.
Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, explore new business collaborations, and equip yourself with the tools necessary to propel your business forward. Save the date for the Atlanta Small Business Expo 2026 and get ready for an unforgettable day of inspiration and growth!
Experience the Atlanta Small Business Expo 2026, the ultimate gathering for entrepreneurs and small business owners in the lively city of Atlanta. Prepare to engage, learn, and elevate your business to new heights!
Date: Weds, Dec 16, 2026
Time: 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM (Eastern Daylight Time)
Venue: Georgia International Convention Center (2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park, Georgia, 30337)
At the Atlanta Small Business Expo 2026, seize the chance to connect with fellow business owners, showcase your products and services, and acquire valuable insights from industry experts. Uncover innovative strategies to enhance your sales, marketing, and overall business performance.
Our event comprises a diverse range of interactive workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations covering various aspects of operating a successful small business. From marketing and branding to finance and technology, our expert speakers will impart their knowledge and best practices to empower you in today's competitive market.
Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, explore new business collaborations, and equip yourself with the tools necessary to propel your business forward. Save the date for the Atlanta Small Business Expo 2026 and get ready for an unforgettable day of inspiration and growth!
Description
Atlanta Small Business Expo 2026
Experience the Atlanta Small Business Expo 2026, the ultimate gathering for entrepreneurs and small business owners in the lively city of Atlanta. Prepare to engage, learn, and elevate your business to new heights!
Date: Weds, Dec 16, 2026
Time: 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM (Eastern Daylight Time)
Venue: Georgia International Convention Center (2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park, Georgia, 30337)
At the Atlanta Small Business Expo 2026, seize the chance to connect with fellow business owners, showcase your products and services, and acquire valuable insights from industry experts. Uncover innovative strategies to enhance your sales, marketing, and overall business performance.
Our event comprises a diverse range of interactive workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations covering various aspects of operating a successful small business. From marketing and branding to finance and technology, our expert speakers will impart their knowledge and best practices to empower you in today's competitive market.
Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, explore new business collaborations, and equip yourself with the tools necessary to propel your business forward. Save the date for the Atlanta Small Business Expo 2026 and get ready for an unforgettable day of inspiration and growth!
Experience the Atlanta Small Business Expo 2026, the ultimate gathering for entrepreneurs and small business owners in the lively city of Atlanta. Prepare to engage, learn, and elevate your business to new heights!
Date: Weds, Dec 16, 2026
Time: 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM (Eastern Daylight Time)
Venue: Georgia International Convention Center (2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park, Georgia, 30337)
At the Atlanta Small Business Expo 2026, seize the chance to connect with fellow business owners, showcase your products and services, and acquire valuable insights from industry experts. Uncover innovative strategies to enhance your sales, marketing, and overall business performance.
Our event comprises a diverse range of interactive workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations covering various aspects of operating a successful small business. From marketing and branding to finance and technology, our expert speakers will impart their knowledge and best practices to empower you in today's competitive market.
Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, explore new business collaborations, and equip yourself with the tools necessary to propel your business forward. Save the date for the Atlanta Small Business Expo 2026 and get ready for an unforgettable day of inspiration and growth!