Business Buckhead estate sells for second-highest price ever in metro Atlanta The home in the Tuxedo Park neighborhood sold for $18.6 million in an off-market transaction. A Tuxedo Park estate at 375 Blackland Road has sold for $18.6 million (Courtesy of Hirsh Real Estate - Buckhead.com.)

By Amy Wenk 23 minutes ago Share

A sprawling Buckhead estate has sold for a top-tier price as luxury home sales outpace the broader metro Atlanta housing market. The home at 375 Blackland Rd. NW, tucked among trees in the exclusive Tuxedo Park neighborhood, sold for $18.6 million, or about $1,030 per square foot, according to luxury real estate agent Ben Hirsh, who represented the buyer and the seller. The transaction ranks as the second-most expensive residential home sale ever in metro Atlanta, according to Hirsh, owner of Hirsh Real Estate and community news site Buckhead.com. “There is a really healthy high-end market,” said Hirsh, who said he expects to break $200 million in personal sales volume in Buckhead this year. “We’re selling homes above $1,000 per square foot.”

Metro Atlanta’s most expensive home sale was the March 2024 purchase of 3391 Tuxedo Rd. for $19.8 million, a deal in which Hirsh represented the seller. Across Georgia, a Sea Island property that traded hands late last year for $30 million was widely reported as the state’s most expensive home sale. The Buckhead home sale ranks as one of the most expensive in metro Atlanta history, according to the real estate agent. (Courtesy of Hirsh Real Estate - Buckhead.com) The Blackland Road estate sits on nearly 6 acres with living space that spans about 18,000 square feet, including six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Built in 2006, the home features a slate roof, handmade Carolina brick and Indiana limestone. Amenities include a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf green, tennis court, 1,800-bottle wine cellar, English pub, theater and spa.

“The entire shell of the home is solid concrete,” Hirsh said. “It essentially is built to last forever … You can feel it in every room you walk in. It feels so solid, so quiet.” The home was sold in a off-market transaction, which closed Sept. 3. The buyer was not disclosed, and the sale has not yet posted in Fulton County property records. The seller was Lewis W. Dickey Jr., according to property records. Dickey co-founded broadcasting company Cumulus Media. An attempt to reach Dickey for comment about the sale was not immediately successful. Metro Atlanta’s housing market has slowed in recent years as would-be buyers grapple with affordability issues, including higher mortgage rates and home prices that have soared about 50% above pre-pandemic levels. But conditions at the upper end of the market are notably stronger, said First Multiple Listing Service Chief Economist Leslie Appleton-Young in a recent market report.

In July, closed sales of homes priced more than $1 million were up 14% from the prior year in the Atlanta area, with the average sales price in that tier growing 4.5% to $1.67 million, according to FMLS. Data from Georgia Multiple Listing Service also confirmed the trend. Year-to-date through mid-August, the number of homes that sold in the price range of $1 million to $2 million was up almost 9% in the 12-county metro region, compared to the same date range last year. And the number of homes that sold for more than $2 million was up 19% during that period, according to Georgia MLS. For the first time, metro Atlanta was recently named as one of the top 10 luxury housing markets by Realtor.com and The Wall Street Journal, with the region coming in at No. 9. “I think Buckhead is powering that,” Hirsh said. “It’s where the vast majority of these high-end sales take place.”