Business Slamdance brings its ‘On the Road’ program to Atlanta Audiences get the chance to see independent titles, and filmmakers get to demonstrate to distributors that there’s a market for their work. Views of the inside of The George Auditorium inside the Tara Theatre, which is hosting screenings as part of Slamdance's "On the Road" tour. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

By Savannah Sicurella 3 hours ago Share

The national touring program of the Slamdance Film Festival is making its first-ever stop in Atlanta this weekend, helping to build audiences for independent films from emerging directors. The “On the Road” tour will bring four titles to the Tara Theatre on Saturday and Sunday that screened at the past three festivals. The tour, which began in 1999, showcases Slamdance titles to different audiences around the country, expanding their reach beyond the traditional film hubs of Los Angeles and New York. Audiences get the chance to see lesser-known independent titles, and filmmakers get to demonstrate to distributors that there’s a market for their work. This helps support the acquisition process, said Peter Baxter, the co-founder of Slamdance.

“You’re seeing unfiltered, independent filmmaking we think is at its finest,” Baxter said. “We’re always very excited to present these films in theaters to new audiences.” Founded in 1995 by Baxter and his colleagues, Slamdance is the no-frills, even more independent alternative to Sundance. It’s held every February in Los Angeles. The festival has showcased the earlier work of critically acclaimed directors Christopher Nolan, Sean Baker, Bong Joon Ho and the Safdie Brothers, among dozens of others. The On the Road tour, typically held in the summer, features titles from the festival, including Grand Jury Prize winners, Audience Award winners and honorable mentions. Some of the films are selected from Slamdance’s “Unstoppable” program, which highlights stories made by filmmakers with visible and nonvisible disabilities. Filmmakers, whose travel is supplemented by Slamdance, make appearances at each stop. Slamdance also provides box office revenue to participating filmmakers.

Feature films on the Atlanta slate include “You Look Fine,” a documentary following comedian J. Snow’s battle with sickle cell disease, as well as “BRB,” a film set in the dial-up era that watches two sisters embark on a road trip to meet one of their chat room crushes. Short films “Super High” and “Contours” will also screen.