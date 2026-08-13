Business Potbelly is rolling out sandwich shops in Georgia. Here’s where. The Chicago-born chain is expanding in the hometown of its new owner, RaceTrac. Chicago-based sandwich chain Potbelly is opening its first Georgia locations, with a restaurant set to open in Chamblee on Sept. 1. (Courtesy of Potbelly)

By Amy Wenk 1 hour ago Share

A Chicago-born sandwich shop is for the first time entering the Peach State, where its new owner, RaceTrac, is based. Potbelly, a chain known for toasted submarine sandwiches, salads and milkshakes, is set to launch its first Georgia restaurant Sept. 1. It marks the beginning of a broader expansion in the metro Atlanta region that will span at least 15 restaurants, a mix of company-owned and franchise locations, according to a Potbelly spokesperson. Confirmed locations include Chamblee and Cumming. But a Georgia franchisee said their team is also scouting for new restaurants in cities across Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett counties.

RaceTrac, one of Atlanta’s largest private companies, acquired Potbelly last year in a deal valued at $566 million. “We felt that expanding into the limited-service restaurant space really made a lot of sense for our overall future,” Melanie Isbill, a top RaceTrac executive, said the day the deal closed. The interior of a Potbelly restaurant, which is known for its toasted submarine sandwiches, salads and milkshakes. (Courtesy of Potbelly) The first Georgia Potbelly is set to open Sept. 1 at Peachtree Station, a Whole Foods-anchored shopping center along Peachtree Boulevard in Chamblee.

Another location is confirmed for Forsyth Town Center, a new project in Cumming, according to developer Fuqua Development. The Cumming restaurant could open around November, according to the team at KTP PB LLC, the Atlanta-based franchisee that last year signed a development deal with Potbelly to open 15 restaurants in metro Atlanta.

RaceTrac is also looking at placing Potbelly sandwich shops in some of its convenience stores, Isbill previously said. For example, RaceTrac is considering a Potbelly at a new convenience store project on Cobb Parkway, according to trade publication C-Store Dive. A Potbelly spokesperson confirmed the report. RaceTrac bought the property at 2952 Cobb Parkway for $12.5 million in late 2024, according to property records. It’s the longtime location of a Barnes & Noble bookstore, which is set to close next week, according to media reports. “There’s not going to be a Potbelly in every single RaceTrac for the future,” Isbill previously said. “However, we will be looking for opportunities to see where it may make sense to coexist. Hopefully, we will find strong opportunities for that.” Sameer Tharani and Soomer Punja, two owners of KTP PB, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they plan to open their 15 Potbelly restaurants within eight years. The Cumming restaurant will be their first.

“We don’t get into anything unless we actually truly like the product,” Punja said, calling Potbelly “a more superior sub” than what he believes is offered now in metro Atlanta. Their development territory spans a wide swath of metro Atlanta, where they are looking for new locations but have not yet signed a lease. This includes areas of Cobb County, such as Marietta, Kennesaw and east Cobb; Gwinnett County, including Duluth, Suwanee, Lawrenceville and Snellville; DeKalb County, including Decatur and Toco Hill; and Fulton County, including Reynoldstown. “We have our eyes on sites,” Punja said. “We have our Realtors sending us market points like every other week.” Potbelly had 470 locations, including 122 franchised restaurants, at the end of 2025, according to a franchise disclosure document. The locations are across 30 states and the District of Columbia, according to Potbelly’s website.