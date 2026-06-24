Key agency for Georgia’s small businesses gets a new leader

“I am looking forward to serving Georgia small business owners alongside our lending partners, resource partners and stakeholders to ensure they receive the counseling and capital they need to start or grow,” Cooke said in a statement.
In 2020, he lost in the Republican primary for a U.S. House seat that would later be won by Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Kevin Cooke, a former Republican Georgia lawmaker, is the new leader of the state's Small Business Administration district office. (Courtesy of SBA)
“I am looking forward to serving Georgia small business owners alongside our lending partners, resource partners and stakeholders to ensure they receive the counseling and capital they need to start or grow,” Cooke said in a statement.
In 2020, he lost in the Republican primary for a U.S. House seat that would later be won by Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The SBA was created in 1953 and is currently led by Kelly Loeffler, a former Georgia RepublicanU.S. senator and business executive. The agency has district offices across the U.S. and its territories, and provides training, loans, grants and more to entrepreneurs.
Small businesses are a cornerstone of the American economy, employing nearly half the nation’s workforce, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. There were about 1.4 million small businesses in Georgia in 2025, putting it in the top 5 states by number ofsmaller companies, according to data from the SBA.
Cooke started June 1, according to an SBA spokesperson.
“Kevin’s record of leadership, commitment to service, and deep experience supporting small business development makes him an outstanding choice to lead the SBA Georgia team,” Tyler Teresa, the SBA regional administrator for the Southeast, said in a statement.
Former Rep. Kevin Cooke, R - Carrollton. (Bob Andres/AJC file photo)
The SBA announced in March 2025 it would be relocating regional offices out of six cities it has deemed sanctuary cities, including Atlanta.
There is no single definition of a sanctuary city; rather, it is a broad term applied to jurisdictions that have policies aimed at limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement actions. Georgia law prohibits sanctuary cities, and the city of Atlanta has denied the characterization that it is one.
The agency said in January it still planned to move out of Atlanta but had not decided on a new location yet. When asked about the move on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the agency said they had no new information.