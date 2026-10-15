AA Weekend Picks Halloween festivities and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Activities include an air show and Native American Pow Wow. Share The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, pictured, and other military and civilian aircraft will perform at the Atlanta Regional Airport, Friday, Oct. 30, to Sunday, Nov. 1. (Courtesy of Air Show Atlanta)

AJC By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL 34 minutes ago

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes the Nightmare on Main 5K as this season’s Kennesaw Grand Prix Series comes to a close and the Black Atlanta Comic Expo in Norcross featuring creators, interactive workshops and more. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend. Native American Festival and Pow Wow The annual Native American Pow Wow and Festival will showcase cultural activities at Stone Mountain Park on Thursday, Oct. 29-Sunday, Nov. 1. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Dance, music, authentic craft demonstrations, cooking traditions, storytelling, wildlife presentations and more help showcase Native American culture at this annual festival and pow wow at Stone Mountain Park. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1. $15.99 for festival only, or included with standard attractions ticket ($36.99-$39.99); parking $25 daily. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.

Scream on the Square: ‘Casper’ Decatur is hosting a Halloween-themed movie night with “Casper” on a new big screen. Come early for trick-or-treating, face painting and music. 5 p.m. (activities), 7 p.m. (movie). Friday, Oct. 30. Free. Decatur Square, 121 E. Court Square, Decatur. Mr. Shorty’s Boo Bash Have fun at Mr. Shorty’s Boo Bash by collecting free candy, visiting food trucks, listening to music, visiting the kids zone, entering a costume contest and navigating a haunted trail.

6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Boo Bash is free; haunted trail costs $10. Shorty Howell Park, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth.

Fright Night Fright Night brings Halloween to the Fernbank on Friday, Oct. 30. (Courtesy of Fernbank Museum) Fright Night at Fernbank natural history museum invites guests to dance beneath towering prehistoric predators to a spook-tacular live DJ set, see special performers, dress for the chance to win a prize for your costume, visit the special exhibit “The Secret World of Elephants” and treat yourself to cocktails, brews and small plates. The event is for guests 21 and over.

7-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. $23.95. Fernbank natural history museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. GARF After Dark: Masquerade Come dressed in a masked, mysterious way to enjoy the first of five themed nights at the Georgia Renaissance Festival After Dark. The event features a Legend of the Headless Horseman joust, a headline DJ, fire and aerial performances, cocktails and more. This event is for guests 21 and older.

7 p.m.-midnight. Friday, Oct. 30 (continues every Friday through Nov. 25). $62.88. 6905 Virlyn B Smith Road, Fairburn. Adam Carolla Comedian Adam Carolla — who’s also an actor, radio personality, bestselling author and podcaster — will perform at the Helium Comedy Club throughout the weekend. 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30; 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31; 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. $38.99 and up. Helium Comedy Club, 3070 Windward Plaza, Alpharetta.

Nightmare on Main 5K The fourth and final race in this year’s Kennesaw Grand Prix Series is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier with a fun atmosphere. 7:30 a.m. (1-mile fun run), 8 a.m. (wheelchair start), 8:05 a.m. (5K start), 8:55 a.m. (Tot Trot), 9:15 a.m. (awards ceremony). Saturday, Oct. 31. Fun run: $20, 5K: $35 in advance, $45 day-of; Tot Trot: $5. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw.

Rescue Dog Games Celebrate Halloween with your dog with trick-or-treating for both of you, a dog trick contest, art stations for kids and dogs, photo ops, a lure chase for your pups and pet rescues on site so you can meet your next pet. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic: Georgia vs. Florida Rivals Georgia and Florida will face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31. Pictured is last year’s game, which was won by Georgia 24-20. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) SEC rivals Georgia and Florida face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic.

3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. $226.58 and up on the secondary market. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. Fall Fest Bring the family to trick-or-treat from store to store, enjoy entertainment, meet characters, enter a costume contest and more at the Avenue West Cobb’s Fall Fest. 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Free admission. The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Marietta. Monsters and Movie on Main Start your fun at Monsters and Movie on Main by trick-or-treating at businesses along Main Street and then heading to Lilburn City Park for fun activities for kids, food trucks, vendors passing out candy, a costume strut and a family-friendly Halloween movie. 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Free. Lilburn City Park, 76 Main St., Lilburn.

Black Atlanta Comic Expo The Black Atlanta Comic Expo features guest panelists, an Artist Alley with fan-favorite creators and rising independent stars, cosplay, interactive workshops and vendors. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. $25 for Saturday admission, $20 for Sunday, $40 for both days. Crown Plaza, 6050 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Norcross. Air Dot Show Atlanta See performances from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, F-16 Viper Demo Team and more military and civilian aircraft at the Air Dot Show Atlanta. Onstage programs will feature team introductions and interviews with pilots. See website for full schedule. Saturday, Oct. 31-Sunday, Nov. 1. $37 and up. Atlanta Regional Airport, 7 Falcon Dr., Peachtree City. Manga Day Festival Enjoy a free day of manga, anime and sequential art with a welcome parade, K-pop Demon singalong, a cosplay runway showcase, free swag bags to the first 300 preregistered arrivals, plus drawing and masterclasses.