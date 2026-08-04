AA Weekend Picks Tech First Saturday and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend The fun includes Sonic Expo, Monsterama Con and more. Get ready for Georgia Tech’s football season at First Saturday on the Flats on Saturday, Aug. 8. The annual event features tailgate games, autographs and more. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL 54 minutes ago Share

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? You’ll find some fan-friendly conventions on the calendar, with Sonic Expo for fans of the “Blue Blur” and Monsterama Con for retro horror and sci-fi aficionados. Georgia Tech fans eagerly awaiting the start of college football season should head to the annual First Saturday on the Flats for games, autographs and more. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend: Glow Nights After Hours Visit Georgia Aquarium’s first Glow Nights After Hours for an 18+ immersive cocktail party in the aquarium’s galleries with themed drinks, performances from Las Vegas acrobats, a DJ and dining options for purchase.

7:30-10:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7. $49.99 ($29.99 for members). Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. Finally, Friday Start the school year with some fun at Oakland Cemetery’s Finally, Friday with field day games, youth day activities and food and drinks, including the “Adult Capri Sun” cocktail. 5-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7. Free admission. Oakland Visitor Center, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta. Sonic Expo

Immerse yourself in everything related to the “Blue Blur” at Sonic Expo, which will feature voice actors, artists, vendors, tournaments, raves and more. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7; 11 a.m.-midnight, Saturday, Aug. 8; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9. Single-day adult passes start at $50. Cobb Convention Center, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta.

Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge team up for their “Raised on Radio Tour,” which makes a stop this weekend in Chastain Park. 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7. Tickets start at $51.50. Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta. Marietta Square Art Walk Stroll Marietta Square at the monthly first-Friday Art Walk, featuring local artists, galleries and dining and shopping experiences. 5-9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7. Free. Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. Pics in the Park: ‘Zootopia 2′ Grab the family and watch “Zootopia 2” outdoors with free popcorn, candy and giveaways. 9-11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7. Free. Pernoshal Park, 4575 N. Shallowford Road, Dunwoody.

Chamblee Rocks This season’s Chamblee Rocks series concludes with a Boy Band Review, paying tribute to the biggest hits from the boy bands of the ’90s and early 2000s, including ‘N Sync, Backstreet Boys and New Kids on the Block. Local food vendors will be on-site. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. Free. City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. Monsterama Con The 13th annual retro horror and sci-fi convention focuses on cinema, art, comics, literature and media with special guests, vendors, screenings and more. Friday, Aug. 7-Sunday, Aug. 9. Single-day tickets start at $30. Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory Area, 2000 Century Blvd. NE, Atlanta.

Party in the Park Unwind after work or school with a party featuring music from a DJ, inflatables, bounce houses, obstacle courses, and free hot dogs, water and popsicles. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7. Free. Grayson City Park, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. First Saturday on the Flats Get ready to kick off the fun before Georgia Tech’s 2026 football season at First Saturday on the Flats. The event includes tailgate games and interactive experiences on the field, a DJ and autographs from coach Brent Key and Tech players. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8. Free. Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, 177 North Ave. NW, Atlanta. Woofs & Whiskers: The Ultimate Pet Fashion Show Enjoy a stylish pet fashion runway show, meet adoptable pets from Cobb County Animal Services and shop at pet-focused vendors at Woofs & Whiskers.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. Free. Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. Vinings Downhill 5K Run for the Kids The 30th annual 5K race is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier that serves as a fundraiser for local children’s charities. Stay after the races for a party with awards, food and a sponsor expo. 8 a.m. 5K, 9 a.m. 1K Fun Run, 9:05 a.m. Doggie Dash, 9:30 a.m. awards, Saturday, Aug. 8. Registration for the 5K is $50 (advance); prices for other events vary. Overlook I (preferred parking locations), 2849 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Paint Like Bob Ross Complete a Bob Ross-style painting — complete with happy trees — in just one class taught by a certified instructor.