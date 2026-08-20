Access Atlanta 20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in September Here are 20 of the best things to do in Atlanta in September that are totally free. Thousands line up along Peachtree Street for the annual Dragon Con parade Aug. 30, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Elizabeth Green – For Access Atlanta 22 minutes ago Share

From outdoor movies to festivals celebrating Atlanta’s diverse cultural offerings, there’s a ton to do in the metro in September. Here are the best ways to enjoy the city as summer draws to a close. In Conversation: Amy Sherald & Calida Rawles Artists Amy Sherald and Calida Rawles will discuss their careers and their work — currently on exhibit in Atlanta — as part of the Atlanta University Center Art History + Curatorial Studies Distinguished Lecture Series at Sisters Chapel on Spelman University campus. Before and after the conversation, guests can view the exhibit, “Calida Rawles: Away with the Tides.” 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1. Sisters Chapel, 350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta.

Wali World Comedy Open Mic Wali World hosts a comedy open mic night each Friday beginning at 9 p.m. Free entry lets you see some of Atlanta’s funniest comics try out their new material. 8:30 p.m., Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Wali World, 1083 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. Dragon Con parade This is the completely free (and unforgettable) part of Dragon Con. The parade features participants in full regalia and proceeds down Peachtree Street from Linden Avenue to the Atlanta Marriott Marquis beginning at 10 a.m. Grab your spot early and enjoy the show. 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5. Peachtree Street, Atlanta.

Art in the Park Art in the Park, a Labor Day Weekend tradition celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. This juried fine art festival features artists working in a variety of mediums: drawing, jewelry, oil and acrylic painting, photography, wood, and more. And don’t miss the chalk spot, an interactive street art display for young artists on Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 7. Glover Park, 50 N. Park Square, Marietta. Stone Mountain Laser Show Catch the laser show at Stone Mountain before it’s over for the season. Admission is free, but the park’s $20 daily parking fee applies. The 825-foot-tall granite outcropping is the backdrop for lasers, flame cannons and fireworks after dark. 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7 (additional show on Saturday, Sept. 12). Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. Yellow Daisy Festival One of the Southeast’s most prominent arts and crafts festivals returns to Stone Mountain Park. More than 400 artists will set up along the park’s winding paths for the Yellow Daisy Festival. You’ll find a kids entrepreneur market, flower and plant garden, live music, beer garden and more. Admission is free, but the park’s $20 daily parking fee applies. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 13; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.

E-scooter lessons on the Beltline Learn all about e-scooters and how to drive them. This 45-minute intro lesson on the Beltline, featuring urban safety tips and test riding, will have you gliding around in no time. 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. Piedmont Park (Monroe parking garage entrance), 1322 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. Doc Holliday Festival Established in 2014, this annual namesake celebration of Griffin’s most famous son offers reenactments, a BBQ competition and vendors. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. Griffin City Park, 601 Camp Northern Road, Griffin. Boots & Bourbon Don your best Western attire for handcrafted bourbon cocktails, a mechanical bull and real horses at the Dock Bar’s Boots & Bourbon event. Come out for the live music and stay all night.

6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. New Realm Brewing Co. Dock Bar, 550 Somerset Terrace NE No. 101, Atlanta. Sandy Springs Artsapalooza This two-day outdoor arts festival includes interactive art stations, a kids play area, live music and more than 100 arts participants in a variety of mediums. Enjoy the fall temps and great art. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13. 6100 Lake Forrest Drive NW, Sandy Springs. Tree Tour: History and Change on the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail Blending historical insights and horticultural knowledge, this Trees Atlanta tour will guide participants along the popular Eastside Trail of the Beltline. This walking tour concludes at Ponce City Market, so you can continue your exploration when you’re done. 9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. Meet at Inman Perk Coffee, 240 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Latino Hispanic Cultural Celebration The sixth annual Latino Hispanic Cultural Celebration will bring specialty food, music, performances, artisans and cultural exhibits to Ashford Lane in Dunwoody. It’s a great way to spend a Saturday and glean some cultural education in the process. 4 p.m., Sept. 13, Ashford Lane Chipotle. 123 Perimeter Center W, Atlanta. Russell Rocks the Block This sixth annual event brings together local organizations, opportunities and resources for Atlanta residents to peruse in one place. This family-oriented event will feature a job fair, health screenings, vendors, voter registration, great food, prize giveaways and more. Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19. John Hope Community Center, 560 Larkin St. SW, Atlanta. Big Screen on the Green: ‘Space Jam’ It’s another outdoor movie opportunity. The Big Screen on the Green series at the Home Depot Backyard presents its “Summer of ’96 Edition,” with food trucks, vendors, games and the movie “Space Jam” on the lawn at 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to show up in their ‘90s best. Gates open at 5 p.m. with activities and entertainment starting at 6 p.m.

6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19. The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade A glowing procession of huge lantern puppets will light up the Beltline for the Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade. Pick a spot to watch from the sidelines or join the parade as it passes. Lineup begins at 7:15 p.m. at Adair Park II with step-off at 8 p.m. 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19. Adair Park II, 866 Murphy Ave. SW, Atlanta. Atlanta Foodie Festival The Atlanta Foodie Festival is the playground for foodies, with food trucks, desserts and drinks, live DJs, vendors, photo moments, and more. Come on out to Grant Park and come hungry. Noon to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19-20. Grant Park, 840 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Atlanta Plant Fest Take plant shopping and add a live DJ, food, a full bar and plant swapping, and you’ve got yourself an Atlanta Plant Fest. This outdoor festival appeals to beginners and experienced plant growers alike. RSVP suggested. Just remember a wagon or tote bag, comfy shoes and cash as a backup for your credit or debit card. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20. Pittsburgh Yards, 352 University Ave. SW, Atlanta. Around the World in the DTL Lawrenceville highlights its reputation as one of Atlanta’s most diverse areas with a two-day cultural celebration, Around the World in the DTL. Come out for sounds, flavors and traditions from all over the world, along with music, food, performances and interactive activities. 5-10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, and 2-10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie Street, Lawrenceville. Beats on the Block Beats on the Block lets you experience different types of electronic music genres while you stroll around with treats from on-site food trucks, peruse vendors’ booths, and watch dancing and live art.