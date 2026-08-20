20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in September

This is the completely free (and unforgettable) part of Dragon Con. The parade features participants in full regalia and proceeds down Peachtree Street from Linden Avenue to the Atlanta Marriott Marquis beginning at 10 a.m. Grab your spot early and enjoy the show.
Art in the Park, a Labor Day Weekend tradition celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. This juried fine art festival features artists working in a variety of mediums: drawing, jewelry, oil and acrylic painting, photography, wood, and more. And don’t miss the chalk spot, an interactive street art display for young artists on Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 7. Glover Park, 50 N. Park Square, Marietta.
Stone Mountain Laser Show
Catch the laser show at Stone Mountain before it’s over for the season. Admission is free, but the park’s $20 daily parking fee applies. The 825-foot-tall granite outcropping is the backdrop for lasers, flame cannons and fireworks after dark.
9:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7 (additional show on Saturday, Sept. 12). Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.
Yellow Daisy Festival
One of the Southeast’s most prominent arts and crafts festivals returns to Stone Mountain Park. More than 400 artists will set up along the park’s winding paths for the Yellow Daisy Festival. You’ll find a kids entrepreneur market, flower and plant garden, live music, beer garden and more. Admission is free, but the park’s $20 daily parking fee applies.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 13; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.
E-scooter lessons on the Beltline
Learn all about e-scooters and how to drive them. This 45-minute intro lesson on the Beltline, featuring urban safety tips and test riding, will have you gliding around in no time.
10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. Piedmont Park (Monroe parking garage entrance), 1322 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. Griffin City Park, 601 Camp Northern Road, Griffin.
Boots & Bourbon
Don your best Western attire for handcrafted bourbon cocktails, a mechanical bull and real horses at the Dock Bar’s Boots & Bourbon event. Come out for the live music and stay all night.
6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. New Realm Brewing Co. Dock Bar, 550 Somerset Terrace NE No. 101, Atlanta.
Sandy Springs Artsapalooza
This two-day outdoor arts festival includes interactive art stations, a kids play area, live music and more than 100 arts participants in a variety of mediums. Enjoy the fall temps and great art.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13. 6100 Lake Forrest Drive NW, Sandy Springs.
Tree Tour: History and Change on the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail
Blending historical insights and horticultural knowledge, this Trees Atlanta tour will guide participants along the popular Eastside Trail of the Beltline. This walking tour concludes at Ponce City Market, so you can continue your exploration when you’re done.
9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. Meet at Inman Perk Coffee, 240 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta.
Latino Hispanic Cultural Celebration
The sixth annual Latino Hispanic Cultural Celebration will bring specialty food, music, performances, artisans and cultural exhibits to Ashford Lane in Dunwoody. It’s a great way to spend a Saturday and glean some cultural education in the process.
4 p.m., Sept. 13, Ashford Lane Chipotle. 123 Perimeter Center W, Atlanta.
Russell Rocks the Block
This sixth annual event brings together local organizations, opportunities and resources for Atlanta residents to peruse in one place. This family-oriented event will feature a job fair, health screenings, vendors, voter registration, great food, prize giveaways and more.
Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19. John Hope Community Center, 560 Larkin St. SW, Atlanta.
Big Screen on the Green: ‘Space Jam’
It’s another outdoor movie opportunity. The Big Screen on the Green series at the Home Depot Backyard presents its “Summer of ’96 Edition,” with food trucks, vendors, games and the movie “Space Jam” on the lawn at 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to show up in their ‘90s best. Gates open at 5 p.m. with activities and entertainment starting at 6 p.m.
6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19. The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta.
Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade
A glowing procession of huge lantern puppets will light up the Beltline for the Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade. Pick a spot to watch from the sidelines or join the parade as it passes. Lineup begins at 7:15 p.m. at Adair Park II with step-off at 8 p.m.
8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19. Adair Park II, 866 Murphy Ave. SW, Atlanta.
Atlanta Foodie Festival
The Atlanta Foodie Festival is the playground for foodies, with food trucks, desserts and drinks, live DJs, vendors, photo moments, and more. Come on out to Grant Park and come hungry.
Noon to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19-20. Grant Park, 840 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta.
Atlanta Plant Fest
Take plant shopping and add a live DJ, food, a full bar and plant swapping, and you’ve got yourself an Atlanta Plant Fest. This outdoor festival appeals to beginners and experienced plant growers alike. RSVP suggested. Just remember a wagon or tote bag, comfy shoes and cash as a backup for your credit or debit card.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20. Pittsburgh Yards, 352 University Ave. SW, Atlanta.
Around the World in the DTL
Lawrenceville highlights its reputation as one of Atlanta’s most diverse areas with a two-day cultural celebration, Around the World in the DTL. Come out for sounds, flavors and traditions from all over the world, along with music, food, performances and interactive activities.
Beats on the Block lets you experience different types of electronic music genres while you stroll around with treats from on-site food trucks, peruse vendors’ booths, and watch dancing and live art.
2-10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26. Historic Fourth Ward Skate Park, 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta.
Duluth Fall Festival
The 43rd annual Duluth Fall Festival includes a parade on Saturday, Sept. 26, with opening ceremonies immediately following. The Donut Dash 5K race through the streets of Duluth and Worship on the Town Green follow on Sunday. Entertainment and vendors — from food to arts and crafts — fill the time between events.
9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27. Downtown Duluth