Lantern Festival and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

A message from this week’s sponsor, Cosm

Saturdays are back in Shared Reality at Cosm. And they’re like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

The College Football games are at Cosm this season. And you can be in the middle of the action without ever leaving your seat. Go between the hash marks in Shared Reality, where you’ll experience the game like never before — immersed in every tackle, interception and touchdown.

Make Cosm your Gameday HQ on Saturdays. Whether you’re in the middle of the action in The Dome or catching every moment of the day’s games on the wall-to-wall, multiview display in The Hall, you’ll never miss a moment of your favorite teams while surrounded by the energy of your fellow fans.

Choose from reserved or general admission seating options. Bring the entire crew. And enjoy food and drinks delivered right to your seat.

When you can’t be there, be at Cosm.

Find tickets now at cosm.com