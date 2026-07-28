Lantern Festival and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Activities include the Southern-Fried Gaming Expo and a Little Five Points Back to Ghoul Bash.
The Water Lantern Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 in Marietta, lets you personalize a lantern before releasing it in the water. (Courtesy of the Water Lantern Festival)
By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL
48 minutes ago
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes the Southern-Fried Gaming Expo in Cobb County as well as a Halloween-themed Back to Ghoul Bash in Little Five Points. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend.
A message from this week’s sponsor, Cosm
Saturdays are back in Shared Reality at Cosm. And they’re like nothing you’ve ever seen before.
The College Football games are at Cosm this season. And you can be in the middle of the action without ever leaving your seat. Go between the hash marks in Shared Reality, where you’ll experience the game like never before — immersed in every tackle, interception and touchdown.
Make Cosm your Gameday HQ on Saturdays. Whether you’re in the middle of the action in The Dome or catching every moment of the day’s games on the wall-to-wall, multiview display in The Hall, you’ll never miss a moment of your favorite teams while surrounded by the energy of your fellow fans.
Choose from reserved or general admission seating options. Bring the entire crew. And enjoy food and drinks delivered right to your seat.
Gaming enthusiasts can head to the 13th annual Southern-Fried Gaming Expo, which features more than 400 arcade and pinball machines, dozens of new and retro console systems, a tabletop library, RPGs, wrestling, tournaments, vendors, panel sessions, guest speakers and more.
Friday, July 31-Sunday, Aug. 2. Single-day passes $30-$55 adults, $20-$30 kids (12 and under), weekend passes $90 adults, $50 kids. Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center, 2450 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta and Cobb Convention Center, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta.
Atlanta Family Fun, Food Trucks, Music & Vendor Festival
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, July 31-Sunday, Aug. 2. Free admission. Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta.
Back to Ghoul Bash
Get a taste of Summerween with trick-or-treating, costumes, music and Scareoke with drag queens ALT3R at Little Five Points’ Back to Ghoul Bash on Sunday, Aug. 2. (Courtesy of Little Five Points Cultural District)
Head to Little Five Points for your taste of Summerween with an afternoon of trick-or-treating, costumes and music at the Back to Ghoul Bash. The celebration continues with Scareoke featuring local drag queens ALT3R, who will perform as the Monster High Girls.
Noon-4 p.m. (or until the candy runs out) and 4 p.m. Scareoke, Sunday, Aug. 2. Free. Little Five Points, Moreland Avenue NE and Euclid Avenue NE, Atlanta.
Southside Beltline 8K
Join Atlanta Track Club for its inaugural Southside Beltline race and explore the newest section of the Beltline. Overall and age group awards will be given out.
7:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. $65 in advance, $80 on race day (unless sold out). Pittsburgh Yards, 352 University Ave. SW, Atlanta.
Align + Wine Yoga
Blend moves and merlot as you work on your yoga moves while sipping on some wines at Align + Wine Yoga.
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. $28.52. VinoTeca, 299 N. Highland Ave. NE Suite T, Atlanta.
Georgia Bridal Show
Meet all the wedding professionals you’ll need and enjoy entertainment at the Georgia Bridal Show on Sunday, Aug. 2.
(Courtesy Georgia Bridal Show/Taun Henderson Photography & Film)
Meet all the wedding professionals you’ll need for your big day at the Georgia Bridal Show, which also includes entertainment and the chance to win a honeymoon trip.
Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. $8. Cobb Convention Center, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.
Scene on the Green
Marietta’s Scene on the Green series wraps up for the year with the Jack Black movie “School of Rock” along with live music.
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Free. The Art Place, 3330 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. 770-528-1000.
Water Lantern Festival
Enjoy music, food and activities at the Water Lantern Festival, and then personalize your lantern with a message or intention and connect with people around you. At sunset, everyone will release their lanterns across the water.
5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. $30.99 in advance, $57.99 at the event (includes lantern and other goodies), Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.
Caffeine & Octane
See vehicles of all types of makes and models at the monthly Caffeine & Octane car show.
9-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. Free. Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw.
10-Mile Nature Trek
Get your exercise on a 10-Mile Nature Trek at the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve led by a DeKalb County park naturalist and a ranger at Arabia Alliance.
8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. Free. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Center, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.
6:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. $27.50 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta.
Southeast Reptile Expo
You’ll see and be able to buy a wide variety of reptiles and other exotic pets at the Southeast Reptile Expo at the Gas South Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 1-Sunday, Aug. 2. (Photo courtesy of the Southeast Reptile Expo)
Head to the Southeast Reptile Expo to see a wide variety of reptiles, amphibians and other exotic pets, buy supplies for them and learn about caring for them responsibly.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1-Sunday, Aug. 2. $24.57 one-day, $35.88 both days, discounts for kids, $10 parking per day. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.
Friends of the Roswell Library Book Sale
Stock your bookshelves with bargains — including $1 novels and nonfiction and 50-cent cookbooks — as your purchases benefit the Roswell Library.
10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, continuing 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell.
Glow with the Flow
Wear your brightest neon, grab your glow gear, and splash and play as the Lilburn City Park Splashpad lights up with neon and glow-in-the-dark fun. A DJ, games and prize giveaways are also part of the event.
7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Free. Lilburn City Park Splashpad, 76 Main St. NW, Lilburn.
America 250: Celebrating Our Journey
Gwinnett County and the city of Lawrenceville celebrate America’s history while honoring its many cultures and communities through music, theater, historical reenactments, cultural performances, interactive exhibits, hands-on workshops and more.
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Free. Downtown Lawrenceville (Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St. and Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville).