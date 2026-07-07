AA Weekend Picks

10 weekend events hotter than the metro Atlanta weather

From free activities for the kids to Rum Island Festival for the adults, Atlanta has plenty of cool things to do.
Philip Liebenberg pets a black and white Argentine tegu during Repticon at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville in 2013. (Jonathan Phillips for the AJC)
Philip Liebenberg pets a black and white Argentine tegu during Repticon at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville in 2013. (Jonathan Phillips for the AJC)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
52 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta is turning up the volume on fun. Here are 10 of the most exciting things to do this weekend.

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Tot Spot

Looking for a fun and free outing for your little ones? Head to Tot Spot at Atlantic Station where the kids can enjoy a morning filled with play, creativity and kid-friendly entertainment.

Location: Atlantic Station - 1380 Atlantic Drive NW; Date: July 9; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to noon; Website: atlanticstation.com

FIFA World Cup 2026 Watch Party: Quarterfinals

This free watch party at Woodruff Arts Center will feature live match screenings, interactive games and activities, a DJ and more.

Location: Midtown Atlanta - 1280 Peachtree St. NE; Date: July 9; Admission: Free; Time: 3-7 p.m.; Website: eventbrite.com

Glow Nights After Hours

Don’t miss Georgia Aquarium’s first Glow Nights After Hours party. Experience the magic as the aquarium comes alive with glowing corals, a DJ, cocktails and exciting live performances from Las Vegas acrobats. This event is for adults 18 and older.

Location: Downtown Atlanta - 225 Baker St. NW; Date: July 10; Admission: $29.99 for members, $49.99 for non-members; Time: 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Website: georgiaaquarium.org

Club 90s presents 2000s Night

Dress in your best 2000s attire and head to The Masquerade — Heaven for a night of throwback hits and classic beats everyone can enjoy.

Location: Downtown Atlanta - 50 Lower Alabama St.; Date: July 10; Admission: $22.85; Time: Starts at 9 p.m.; Website: ticketmaster.com

Movie Under the Stars: ‘Luca’

Movie night at Jess Lucas Park is back, and they’re screening a family classic, “Luca.” Come early to grab a spot and enjoy a night under the stars.

Location: Hapeville - 681 S Central Ave; Date: July 10; Admission: Free; Time: Starts at 7:30 p.m.; Website: imagine.hapeville.org

Rum Island Festival

Get a taste of Caribbean culture at Piedmont Park at the Rum Island Festival. Enjoy rum tastings, island-inspired food, tons of cultural vendors, and live performances from Aidonia, Ayetian and more.

Location: Midtown Atlanta - 1320 Monroe Drive NE; Date: July 11; Admission: $60; Time: 3-10:30 p.m.; Website: rumislandfest.com

Dear Summer Festival ATL

Fan favorite Dear Summer Festival is back at Westside Motor Lounge. There will be DJs, local vendors, interactive displays and delicious food.

Location: West Midtown Atlanta - 725 Echo St. NW; Date: July 11; Admission: $32.67 and up; Time: 5-11 p.m.; Website: eventbrite.com

Repticon

This two-day reptile expo is coming back to Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, and it’s a playground of fun for everyone. Enjoy live animal encounters, meet dozens of reptiles and learn more from experts.

Location: Lawrenceville - 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway; Date: July 11-12; Admission: $6 and up; Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Website: repticon.com

Atlanta Summer Halal Food Fest

Atlanta Summer Halal Food Fest is bringing all the flavor to Historic Old Fourth Ward Park. This festival will feature the best in halal cuisine with a diverse lineup of vendors.

Location: Old Fourth Ward - 830 Willoughby Way NE; Date: July 11-12; Admission: $15 and up; Time: Noon to 10 p.m.; Website: atlantamuslimfestivalcollective.com

Peachfest

Peachfest is taking over Underground Atlanta, and it’s shaping up to be one of the weekend’s biggest events. Indulge in peach-inspired bites and cocktails from top Atlanta chefs and businesses.

Location: Downtown Atlanta - 50 Lower Alabama St.; Date: July 12; Admission: $95; Time: 3-7 p.m.; Website: undergroundatlanta.com