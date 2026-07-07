10 weekend events hotter than the metro Atlanta weather
From free activities for the kids to Rum Island Festival for the adults, Atlanta has plenty of cool things to do.
Philip Liebenberg pets a black and white Argentine tegu during Repticon at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville in 2013. (Jonathan Phillips for the AJC)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
52 minutes ago
Metro Atlanta is turning up the volume on fun. Here are 10 of the most exciting things to do this weekend.
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Don’t miss Georgia Aquarium’s first Glow Nights After Hours party. Experience the magic as the aquarium comes alive with glowing corals, a DJ, cocktails and exciting live performances from Las Vegas acrobats. This event is for adults 18 and older.