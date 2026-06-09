AA Weekend Picks

Need weekend plans? Start with these metro Atlanta events: watch parties, festivals and more

It can be a World Cup weekend or time for a concert, movie or festival — or all of ‘em.
Murals are seen painted onto a building along Forsyth Street on Friday, June 5, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Murals are seen painted onto a building along Forsyth Street on Friday, June 5, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
1 hour ago

We’ve got 10 fantastic ways to experience the metro area this weekend that’ll have you exploring, tasting and enjoying everything ATL has to offer.

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Lights, Camera, Avalon: ‘The Princess Diaries’

Grab a blanket and head to the Plaza at Avalon for a free movie screening of the all-time classic “The Princess Diaries.”

Location: Alpharetta - 400 Avalon Blvd; Date: June 11; Admission: Free; Time: Starts at 6 p.m.; Website: experienceavalon.com

Atlanta’s O4W Soccer Kickoff Festival

Atlanta is kicking off an epic three-day festival at Old Fourth Ward Park, including a day designed just for the kids. Enjoy sports-related activities and more.

Location: Old Fourth Ward - 680 Dallas St NE; Date: June 11-13; Admission: Free; Time: Times vary, see website; Website: o4wna.org

Decatur WatchFest ’26

Fans can catch more than 60 matches on giant outdoor screens while enjoying live music, food trucks, giveaways, family-friendly activities, a kids’ play area and nightly entertainment at Decatur Square.

Location: Decatur - 509 N McDonough St; Date: June 11-July 19; Admission: Free; Time: Times vary, see website; Website: decaturwatchfest26.com

‘Georgia, the Whole Day Through’ Immersive Experience

“Georgia, the Whole Day Through” is a free, immersive experience taking over the Georgia World Congress Center giving visitors an inside look into what makes ATL and its state special.

Location: Downtown Atlanta - 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW; Date: June 11-July 15; Admission: Free; Time: Times vary, see website; Website: georgia.org

FIFA Fan Festival

This free, family-friendly festival at Centennial Olympic Park will feature matches broadcasts on giant screens, live music, cultural performances, fan experiences, vendors and nonstop entertainment.

Location: Downtown Atlanta - 265 Park Ave W NW; Date: June 11-July 19; Admission: Free; Time: Times vary, see website; Website: atlantafwc26.com

Chamblee Rocks: Juneteenth Concert

Happening at Chamblee City Hall, this free event features live music, local vendors, food trucks and family fun all in one place.

Location: Chamblee - 3518 Broad St; Date: June 12; Admission: Free; Time: Starts at 6:30 p.m.; Website: chambleerocks.net

Marietta SoccerFest ’26

Enjoy watch parties, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, local food and drinks, and an exciting atmosphere at this free community celebration at Marietta Square.

Location: Marietta Square - 99 S Park Square NE; Date: June 12-14; Admission: Free; Time: 8-11 p.m. (Fri), 2-11 p.m. (Sat), 3-7 p.m.; Website: mariettaga.gov

Kick-Off to the Cup

Children’s Museum of Atlanta is hosting a special event with soccer-themed interactive activities, face painting, hands-on experiences and more.

Location: Downtown Atlanta - 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW; Date: June 13; Admission: Free; Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Website: childrensmuseumatlanta.org

Market in the Park

Stroll through dozens of local vendors while enjoying live music, kid friendly activities, yoga and more at Grant Park.

Location: Grant Park - 840 Cherokee Ave SE; Date: June 14; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Website: atlncs.org

World Block Party at Zoo Atlanta

Head to Zoo Atlanta on June 14 for an evening of fun. Hear from zoo experts, tour the grounds and enjoy activities the kids will love.

Location: Grant Park - 800 Cherokee Ave SE; Date: June 14; Admission: $19.94 (non-members), $14.95 (for members); Time: 3:30-7:30 p.m.; Website: zooatlanta.org

About the Author

Kayla Rivera

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