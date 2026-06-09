Need weekend plans? Start with these metro Atlanta events: watch parties, festivals and more
It can be a World Cup weekend or time for a concert, movie or festival — or all of ‘em.
Murals are seen painted onto a building along Forsyth Street on Friday, June 5, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
1 hour ago
We’ve got 10 fantastic ways to experience the metro area this weekend that’ll have you exploring, tasting and enjoying everything ATL has to offer.
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Atlanta is kicking off an epic three-day festival at Old Fourth Ward Park, including a day designed just for the kids. Enjoy sports-related activities and more.
Location: Old Fourth Ward - 680 Dallas St NE; Date: June 11-13; Admission: Free; Time: Times vary, see website; Website:o4wna.org
Decatur WatchFest ’26
Fans can catch more than 60 matches on giant outdoor screens while enjoying live music, food trucks, giveaways, family-friendly activities, a kids’ play area and nightly entertainment at Decatur Square.