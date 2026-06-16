Make the most of Father’s Day weekend in metro Atlanta: Free markets, festivals and more

A message from this week’s sponsor, Discover DeKalb

Discover DeKalb is proud to partner with Tercer Tiempo Fest, a free two-day festival that brings together soccer, film and culture.

Taking place June 19–20 at the Marriott Hotel Northeast/Emory Area, the festival will feature film screenings, conversations and cultural experiences that explore the impact of soccer around the world. Founded in Bogotá, Colombia, Tercer Tiempo Fest has grown into one of the leading football film festivals in the Americas and is celebrating its 10th edition with events in select cities across the globe, including Atlanta.

With Atlanta’s diverse communities and growing passion for the game, the festival offers a unique opportunity to bring together fans, filmmakers, and community members through a shared love of soccer and storytelling.

Admission is free, and everyone who loves soccer and film is welcome. Reserve your seat and learn more at https://tercertiempofest.com.co/atlanta.