AA Weekend Picks

Make the most of Father’s Day weekend in metro Atlanta: Free markets, festivals and more

Enjoy Juneteenth events, family-friendly festivals and great live music.
Juneteenth Parade and Music Festival takes place in Atlanta on Saturday, June 14, 2025, beginning at The King Center and ending at Piedmont Park. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Juneteenth Parade and Music Festival takes place in Atlanta on Saturday, June 14, 2025, beginning at The King Center and ending at Piedmont Park. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
1 hour ago

Father’s Day weekend is here, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate. Enjoy Juneteenth events, family-friendly festivals and great live music.

A message from this week’s sponsor, Discover DeKalb

Discover DeKalb is proud to partner with Tercer Tiempo Fest, a free two-day festival that brings together soccer, film and culture.

Taking place June 19–20 at the Marriott Hotel Northeast/Emory Area, the festival will feature film screenings, conversations and cultural experiences that explore the impact of soccer around the world. Founded in Bogotá, Colombia, Tercer Tiempo Fest has grown into one of the leading football film festivals in the Americas and is celebrating its 10th edition with events in select cities across the globe, including Atlanta.

With Atlanta’s diverse communities and growing passion for the game, the festival offers a unique opportunity to bring together fans, filmmakers, and community members through a shared love of soccer and storytelling.

Admission is free, and everyone who loves soccer and film is welcome. Reserve your seat and learn more at https://tercertiempofest.com.co/atlanta.

Midtown Movie Night: ‘Bend it Like Beckham’

Looking for a fun and free night out with the family? Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and snacks and settle in under the stars for an unforgettable outdoor movie screening of “Bend it Like Beckham” at 10th Street Park.

Location: Midtown Atlanta - 1005 Peachtree St. NE; Date: June 18; Admission: Free; Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Website: midtownatl.com

Finally, Friday Juneteenth at Oakland Cemetery

Stop by Oakland Cemetery for a free Juneteenth immersive tour, a screening of the powerful documentary “Maynard,” highlighting former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson, and plenty of family-friendly activities for the kids.

Location: Grant Park - 374 MLK Jr. Drive SE; Date: June 19; Admission: Free; Time: 6-9 p.m.; Website: oaklandcemetery.com

Hapeville’s Juneteenth Celebration

Happening at Jess Lucas Park, this free event features live music, local vendors, food trucks and family fun all in one place.

Location: Hapeville - 680 S Central Ave.; Date: June 19; Admission: Free; Time: 1-6:30 p.m.; Website: atldistrict.com

Tercer Tiempo Fest

The Tercer Tiempo Fest at Atlanta Marriott Northeast will feature film screenings, conversations and cultural experiences that explore the impact of soccer around the world.

Location: Northeast Atlanta - 2000 Century Blvd. NE; Date: June 19-20; Admission: Free; Time: Times vary, see website; Website: tercertiempofest.com

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival

Celebrate community at the Juneteenth festival and parade happening at Piedmont Park. The park will be filled with live music, local vendors, food trucks and activities for the whole family.

Location: Midtown Atlanta - 1320 Monroe Drive NE; Date: June 19-21; Admission: Free; Time: Times vary, see website; Website: juneteenthatl.com

Atlanta Amputee Soccer Community Day

This event will spotlight the players of Atlanta Amputee Soccer through live demonstrations, interactive activities and opportunities to meet the athletes at the Kensington MARTA station.

Location: Decatur - 3350 Kensington Road; Date: June 20; Admission: Free; Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Website: instagram.com

Atlanta Memorial Park Soccer Watch Party

Soccer fans looking for the ultimate outdoor watch party can head to Atlanta Memorial Park for a lively game-day experience. Enjoy food trucks and family-friendly activities.

Location: Northwest Atlanta - 384 Woodward Way NW; Date: June 20; Admission: Free; Time: 3-6 p.m.; Website: atlmemorialpark.org

Sanse Atlanta 2026

Stop by Ameris Bank Amphitheatre for a full day of Puerto Rican food, music and culture. Enjoy a live performance from Elvis Crespo.

Location: Alpharetta - 2200 Encore Parkway; Date: June 20; Admission: $125; Time: 4-8 p.m.; Website: event.gives

Atlanta Beltline Fest

This free, two-day event at Pittsburgh Yards will feature live World Cup match screenings, music performances, local food vendors, retail pop-ups, cultural art showcases and family-friendly activities.

Location: Atlanta Beltline - 352 University Ave. SW; Date: June 20-21; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Website: beltline.org

Old Fourth Ward Spring Arts Festival

This popular outdoor festival brings together hundreds of local artists showcasing everything from paintings and photography to jewelry and handmade crafts.

Location: Old Fourth Ward - 830 Willoughby Way NE; Date: June 20-21; Admission: Free; Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sat), 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sun); Website: oldfourthwardparkartsfestival.com