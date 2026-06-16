Make the most of Father’s Day weekend in metro Atlanta: Free markets, festivals and more
Enjoy Juneteenth events, family-friendly festivals and great live music.
Juneteenth Parade and Music Festival takes place in Atlanta on Saturday, June 14, 2025, beginning at The King Center and ending at Piedmont Park. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
1 hour ago
Father’s Day weekend is here, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate. Enjoy Juneteenth events, family-friendly festivals and great live music.
A message from this week’s sponsor, Discover DeKalb
Discover DeKalb is proud to partner with Tercer Tiempo Fest, a free two-day festival that brings together soccer, film and culture.
Taking place June 19–20 at the Marriott Hotel Northeast/Emory Area, the festival will feature film screenings, conversations and cultural experiences that explore the impact of soccer around the world. Founded in Bogotá, Colombia, Tercer Tiempo Fest has grown into one of the leading football film festivals in the Americas and is celebrating its 10th edition with events in select cities across the globe, including Atlanta.
With Atlanta’s diverse communities and growing passion for the game, the festival offers a unique opportunity to bring together fans, filmmakers, and community members through a shared love of soccer and storytelling.
Looking for a fun and free night out with the family? Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and snacks and settle in under the stars for an unforgettable outdoor movie screening of “Bend it Like Beckham” at 10th Street Park.
Stop by Oakland Cemetery for a free Juneteenth immersive tour, a screening of the powerful documentary “Maynard,” highlighting former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson, and plenty of family-friendly activities for the kids.
This free, two-day event at Pittsburgh Yards will feature live World Cup match screenings, music performances, local food vendors, retail pop-ups, cultural art showcases and family-friendly activities.