Fourth of July fun in metro Atlanta: Fireworks, festivals and more
Spectators watch fireworks next to Glover Park in Marietta, Georgia, as part of the city’s annual 4th In the Park Celebration. (Chris Day/AJC 2022)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
35 minutes ago
Happy Fourth of July weekend, Atlanta! If you’re looking for ways to explore the city, these 10 events will take your holiday experience to the next level.
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This production introduces young audiences to classic American tales, including Paul Bunyan, Pecos Bill and John Henry, in a show packed with live music, outstanding storytelling and exciting moments kids will love.
Stone Mountain Park’s Fantastic Fourth Celebration is an iconic holiday event. In addition to the park’s attractions, you’ll get to enjoy several shows featuring drones and massive fireworks.
Location: Stone Mountain Park - 1000 Robert E Lee Blvd; Date: July 1-6; Admission: $36.99-$39.99; drone and light show only: $5. Time: Attractions open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.; Website:stonemountainpark.com
4th in the Park Celebration
This community celebration at Historic Marietta Square features a parade, live music, local food vendors, arts and crafts, a live concert and fireworks to end the night.
Downtown Atlanta is throwing the ultimate Fourth of July block party and it’s shaping up to be one of summer’s biggest events at Underground Atlanta. With dozens of food and art vendors, this event will also feature live DJs.
Celebrate the Fourth of July with a family-friendly day at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. With free admission all day, kids can enjoy hands-on activities, scavenger hunts and sweet treats.