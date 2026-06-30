AA Weekend Picks

Fourth of July fun in metro Atlanta: Fireworks, festivals and more

Spectators watch fireworks next to Glover Park in Marietta, Georgia, as part of the city’s annual 4th In the Park Celebration. (Chris Day/AJC 2022)
Spectators watch fireworks next to Glover Park in Marietta, Georgia, as part of the city’s annual 4th In the Park Celebration. (Chris Day/AJC 2022)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
35 minutes ago

Happy Fourth of July weekend, Atlanta! If you’re looking for ways to explore the city, these 10 events will take your holiday experience to the next level.

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Disney’s Frozen at Legacy Theatre

Elsa, Anna and Olaf’s unforgettable journey comes to life at Legacy Theatre. The show includes all the songs from the beloved movie, along with new music written just for the stage production.

Location: Tyrone - 1175 Senoia Rd.; Date: July 1-August 2; Admission: $28 and up; Time: 7 p.m.; Website: legacytheater.com

American Tall Tales at Center for Puppetry Arts

This production introduces young audiences to classic American tales, including Paul Bunyan, Pecos Bill and John Henry, in a show packed with live music, outstanding storytelling and exciting moments kids will love.

Location: Midtown Atlanta - 1404 Spring St. NW; Date: July 1-Aug. 2; Admission: $16-$25; Time: Times vary, see website; Website: puppet.org

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

Stone Mountain Park’s Fantastic Fourth Celebration is an iconic holiday event. In addition to the park’s attractions, you’ll get to enjoy several shows featuring drones and massive fireworks.

Location: Stone Mountain Park - 1000 Robert E Lee Blvd; Date: July 1-6; Admission: $36.99-$39.99; drone and light show only: $5. Time: Attractions open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.; Website: stonemountainpark.com

4th in the Park Celebration

This community celebration at Historic Marietta Square features a parade, live music, local food vendors, arts and crafts, a live concert and fireworks to end the night.

Location: Marietta - 99 S Park Square NE; Date: July 4; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Website: mariettaga.gov

Flicks on the Green

Grab your besties and your lawn chairs for a free outdoor movie night at the Town Green in Peachtree Corners. Watch the all-time classic “Captain America - The First Avenger” under the stars.

Location: Peachtree Corners - 5140 Town Center Blvd.; Date: July 4; Admission: Free; Time: 7-10 p.m.; Website: community.peachtreecornersga.gov

Peach State Block Party

Downtown Atlanta is throwing the ultimate Fourth of July block party and it’s shaping up to be one of summer’s biggest events at Underground Atlanta. With dozens of food and art vendors, this event will also feature live DJs.

Location: Downtown Atlanta - 50 Upper Alabama St.; Date: July 4; Admission: $13.62; Time: 3-10 p.m.; Website: eventbrite.com

Rooftop Rodeo

SK8 the Roof at Ponce City Market is now open and they’re throwing the ultimate Fourth of July party. Rooftop Rodeo will have live DJs, prizes, family-friendly fun, line dancing and more.

Location: Old Fourth Ward - 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE; Date: July 4; Admission: $25 for adults, $15 for kids 4-12; Time: 11 a.m. to midnight; Website: poncecityroof.com

Fourth of July Family Day

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a family-friendly day at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. With free admission all day, kids can enjoy hands-on activities, scavenger hunts and sweet treats.

Location: Poncey-Highland - 441 John Lewis Freedom Pkwy. NE; Date: July 4; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Website: jimmycarterlibrary.gov

Braves Block Party

Fans can stop by The Battery Atlanta for an afternoon of free interactive games, live entertainment and so much more.

Location: Cobb - 755 Battery Ave. SE; Date: July 4; Admission: Free; Time: 4-8 p.m.; Website: mlb.com

6th Annual Hot Dog Eating Competition

This local favorite event is back at Red’s Beer Garden. Watch contestants eat as many hot dogs as possible while enjoying giveaways, good food and drinks.

Location: Southeast Atlanta - 1328 Boulevard SE; Date: July 5; Admission: Free; Time: 12-4 p.m.; Website: redsbeergarden.com