20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in July

Events include Fourth of July festivities, a Garth Brooks tribute perform and celebrations of ice cream, desserts and art.
People watch the South Africa vs. Czech Republic World Cup game on screens at the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
By Elizabeth Green – For Access Atlanta
14 minutes ago
As summer reaches its peak, there’s so much to do in Atlanta and its surrounding cities. From open-air markets to Fourth of July celebrations and concerts, you’ll find lots of free events to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best free events in July across Atlanta.
Prelude to the Fourth
This family-friendly event brings together fun, food and fireworks. Celebrate the Fourth early with treats from food trucks while listening to live music. Fireworks start after dark.
Historic Olde Town Conyers lights up to celebrate Independence Day — a day early. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and include food trucks, a beer garden, kids’ activities, live music and, of course, fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. No canopies allowed, but bring blankets and chairs for fireworks viewing.
Every Friday through August, Duluth Town Green plays host to high-energy concerts on Friday nights for the “Rock the Block: Live & Loud Fridays” series. From funk to country to blues, you’re sure to find a sound you like.
Atlanta History Center closes out its civic season and America250 observances with a celebration featuring a DJ, a credit card bar, community resources, books and merchandise and more. Come learn about Atlanta’s role in America’s story.
East Point hosts its Fourth of July festival with a full music lineup hosted by DJ Fie, Yung Joc and Sunshine, and featuring Buddy Red, the Red Sample and Yoshihanaa. Gates open at 4 p.m., and music starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Sandy Springs knows how to put on a party anytime, and the Fourth of July is no exception. City Green opens at 4 p.m., followed by food trucks at 6 p.m., a concert with Don McLean from 8-9:30 p.m. and, finally, fireworks.
Marietta’s comprehensive Fourth of July celebration kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m., followed by a festival with arts and crafts, kids’ activities and food. There’s a bell-ringing ceremony at 2 p.m. with music performances into the evening.
Shawn Gerhard, from Nashville, Tennessee, is set to visit Lou Sobh Amphitheater to deliver a celebration of Garth Brooks’ signature music. Free admission and parking, but no outside alcoholic beverages or food. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome, and you can bring a lawn chair or blanket for sitting.
This monthly opportunity allows participants to gather in Piedmont Park and create together with support — and recycled materials — from Scraplanta. Participants can start new projects or bring ongoing projects.
Ice cream and wellness coexist at this sweet, fun festival. Delicious ice cream is the star of this event, but you’ll also find music, nonfood vendors and a wellness zone in addition to local agencies offering services and information.
Once again, the Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation is distributing cool treats at locations across the city for its Popsicles in the Park program. On July 23, collect your popsicles at the Fourth Ward Skate ParkHistoric Fourth Ward Skatepark and cool off while you can!
This exhibition features works that Oglethorpe University students create and curate. Through Aug. 11, you can see the art of Ilissa McGowin. Museum admission is free. Note: The gallery will be closed for maintenance July 27-31.