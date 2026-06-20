Access Atlanta 20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in July Events include Fourth of July festivities, a Garth Brooks tribute perform and celebrations of ice cream, desserts and art. People watch the South Africa vs. Czech Republic World Cup game on screens at the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Elizabeth Green – For Access Atlanta 14 minutes ago Share

As summer reaches its peak, there’s so much to do in Atlanta and its surrounding cities. From open-air markets to Fourth of July celebrations and concerts, you’ll find lots of free events to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best free events in July across Atlanta. Prelude to the Fourth This family-friendly event brings together fun, food and fireworks. Celebrate the Fourth early with treats from food trucks while listening to live music. Fireworks start after dark. Location: Lawrenceville Lawn; Date: July 1; Time: 5-10 p.m.; Website: downtownlawrencevillega.com Movies on the Lawn: ‘Space Jam’ Come on out to the Lawn at Uptown Atlanta to see “Space Jam.” Enjoy food and drink from the surrounding establishments.

Location: Uptown Atlanta; Date: July 2; Time: 7 p.m.; Website: eventbrite.com Red, White and Boom Historic Olde Town Conyers lights up to celebrate Independence Day — a day early. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and include food trucks, a beer garden, kids’ activities, live music and, of course, fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. No canopies allowed, but bring blankets and chairs for fireworks viewing. Location: Historic Conyers; Date: July 3; Time: 6 p.m.; Website: conyersga.com Five Points Fridays Experience a creative marketplace, live art and FIFA watch parties at Underground Atlanta. Spend your Friday night underground and have a great time, rain or shine. RSVP required.

Rock the Block Every Friday through August, Duluth Town Green plays host to high-energy concerts on Friday nights for the “Rock the Block: Live & Loud Fridays” series. From funk to country to blues, you’re sure to find a sound you like. Location: Duluth Town Green; Dates: July 3, 17, 24, 31; Time: 6-9 p.m.; Website: duluthga.net Welcome to Atlanta Party Atlanta History Center closes out its civic season and America250 observances with a celebration featuring a DJ, a credit card bar, community resources, books and merchandise and more. Come learn about Atlanta’s role in America’s story. Location: Margaret Mitchell House; Date: July 3; Time: 6:30 p.m.; Website: atlantahistorycenter.com East Point Fourth of July Festival East Point hosts its Fourth of July festival with a full music lineup hosted by DJ Fie, Yung Joc and Sunshine, and featuring Buddy Red, the Red Sample and Yoshihanaa. Gates open at 4 p.m., and music starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Downtown East Point; Date: July 4; Time: 4-10 p.m.; Website: eastpointga.gov Sandy Springs Stars and Stripes Sandy Springs knows how to put on a party anytime, and the Fourth of July is no exception. City Green opens at 4 p.m., followed by food trucks at 6 p.m., a concert with Don McLean from 8-9:30 p.m. and, finally, fireworks. Location: Sandy Springs City Green; Date: July 4; Time: 4 p.m.; Website: sandyspringsga.gov/fireworks Marietta Fourth of July celebration Marietta’s comprehensive Fourth of July celebration kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m., followed by a festival with arts and crafts, kids’ activities and food. There’s a bell-ringing ceremony at 2 p.m. with music performances into the evening. Location: Historic Marietta Square; Date: July 4; Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Website: mariettaga.gov

Mayor’s Summer Reading Program This free reading program for children from newborns to age 8 at West Atlanta Watershed Alliance includes a hands-on activity. This year’s book selection is “Dinosaur!” by Olivia Aston Bosworth. Location: Outdoor Activity Center; Date: July 8; Time: 10-11:30 a.m.; Website: wawa-online.org Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute Shawn Gerhard, from Nashville, Tennessee, is set to visit Lou Sobh Amphitheater to deliver a celebration of Garth Brooks’ signature music. Free admission and parking, but no outside alcoholic beverages or food. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome, and you can bring a lawn chair or blanket for sitting. Location: Lou Sobh Amphitheater; Date: July 11; Time: 8-10 p.m.; Website: cummingcitycenter.com Green Market This long-standing event brings farmers and artisans out to connect with the community. Find fresh produce, and handmade food and goods. The market is open every Saturday until December.

Location: Piedmont Park; Date: Every Saturday through second weekend in December; Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Website: piedmontpark.org Community Craft Night This monthly opportunity allows participants to gather in Piedmont Park and create together with support — and recycled materials — from Scraplanta. Participants can start new projects or bring ongoing projects. Location: Piedmont Park; Date: July 14; Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Website: piedmontpark.org Atlanta Ice Cream Festival Ice cream and wellness coexist at this sweet, fun festival. Delicious ice cream is the star of this event, but you’ll also find music, nonfood vendors and a wellness zone in addition to local agencies offering services and information. Location: Piedmont Park; Date: July 15; Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Website: atlantaicecreamfestival.com

FIFA Fan Festival General admission is free for this ongoing, family-friendly celebration of the FIFA World Cup. See the games shown on screens, indulge in great food and experience music performances daily. Location: Centennial Olympic Park; Dates: Through July 15; Time: Times vary — see website; Website: atlantafwc26.com Popsicles in the Park Once again, the Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation is distributing cool treats at locations across the city for its Popsicles in the Park program. On July 23, collect your popsicles at the Fourth Ward Skate ParkHistoric Fourth Ward Skatepark and cool off while you can! Location: Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark; Date: July 23; Time: 4-5 p.m.; Website: atlantapd.org Atlanta Dessert Festival Enjoy an entire day of sweet treats as the Atlanta Dessert Festival takes over Grant Park. Come out and satisfy your sweet tooth with a wide variety of food trucks and dessert vendors.

Location: Grant Park; Date: July 25; Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Website: atlantaga.gov Evening of the Arts This community arts festival brings together live performances, local artists and great food. See dance performances, participate in immersive experiences and shop the vendors. Location: Lawrenceville Arts Center; Date: July 25; Time: 3-9 p.m.; Website: downtownlawrencevillega.com Oglethorpe’s Own exhibit This exhibition features works that Oglethorpe University students create and curate. Through Aug. 11, you can see the art of Ilissa McGowin. Museum admission is free. Note: The gallery will be closed for maintenance July 27-31. Location: Oglethorpe University Museum of Art; Dates: Through Aug. 11; Times: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, noon-5 p.m.; Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, 2-5 p.m.; Website: museum.oglethorpe.edu