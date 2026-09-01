Access Atlanta Denim, dining and dancing: Your city guide to Canton Bizarre Coffee in Canton, GA.

By Mark Ziemer – for Access Atlanta Updated 1 hour ago Share

In a distant northern suburb of Atlanta, sitting in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, lies Canton, Georgia. The city has grown rapidly in recent decades as metro Atlanta has sprawled ever further. But it’s not just in recent years that Canton has attracted attention. Our guide to Canton is sponsored by Northside Hospital Northside Hospital, one of the nation’s premier healthcare systems, continues to grow throughout the Atlanta area. We’re expanding Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville with a new 15-story patient tower that will add 300 beds. Now is the time to get in on the ground floor with us! Our focus is on hiring for our radiology, critical care, intermediate and acute care units. Experienced RNs, RRTs, and Radiology Techs are in especially high demand. We will also consider new grads. Northside offers an award-winning workplace with a positive and empowering culture, where you can achieve work-life harmony. Learn more about our hospitals, benefits and careers at jobs.northside.com. It all began after gold was discovered in the area in the 1820s. Incorporated a few years later, the town soon landed on the name Canton to speak to its aspirations as a silk producer — an American mirror of the Chinese city of the same name (now better known as Guangzhou). Despite their best efforts, the climate was not kind to the trees and silkworms brought to manifest this dream. Instead, the town became a quality producer of cotton textiles, particularly its renowned “Canton Denim.” Once the railroads reached the town in the 1870s, Canton became an important hub for the poultry and dairy industries.

Today, Canton is a growing suburb and artistic destination, offering homes for families and creatives alike. The downtown has numerous great dining and shopping options, and the city is home to lots of natural wonders too. Its many festivals are perfect for all ages, so there’s plenty to see no matter when you visit. What can I do for fun in Canton? Enjoy the great outdoors at one of the Etowah River’s many parks. Canton’s place along the Etowah River means it has multiple parks to enjoy nature. Etowah River Park has a mile-long walking trail, a boat launch and playgrounds for the kids. Heritage Park’s trails curve around the Etowah River and connect with its sister park across the water. Nearby Boling Park has more natural trails along the river as well as several sport fields. See a show at the Historic Canton Theatre. This historic theater has been around for more than a century and is worth seeing a show or a movie in. Step through its Art Deco façade and settle into your seat for a variety of programming — everything from film screenings to original plays to dance and much more. Celebrate year-round with one of Canton’s many festivals. Canton hosts plenty of fun for the whole family no matter the season. Springtime has outdoor arts festivals and a film festival at Canton Theatre. Summer brings the River Rock Concert and Festival, a free music festival featuring great rock and country acts. Fall brings the Denim Festival (named for the city’s historic export) with music, food, kid’s activities and a denim overall contest. And of course, there are plenty of holiday markets come December. The city has also a monthly farmers market.

Score a strike and a bite at B&B Social. Bring your friends for dinner and game night, without having to host! This pub has a two-lane bowling alley, darts, arcade games and a ton of TVs (in case your idea of “game night” is the latest sporting match). In between games, food includes wings, shareable flatbread pizzas and more. Rent lanes by the hour, and chow down any time.

Where are the best places to eat and drink in Canton? Bizarre Coffee Starbucks, this is not. Start your day in downtown Canton within the colorful environs of this funky coffee and smoothie shop. They have all your standard coffee and tea options, but their specialty drinks like the Basic Witch (a pumpkin and maple latte), the Viennese-inspired Miso Caramel Einspanner, and the Raspberry Blanc Cold Brew set them apart from the competition. Feeling hungry? Bizarre Coffee also has breakfast sandwiches and bagels to go with that drink. Location: 121 East Marietta Street; Hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Website: bizarrecoffee.com Goin’ Coastal There’s nothing fishy about this family-owned seafood joint, just fresh flavor and classic Southern seafood. Dishes like shrimp and grits, lobster mac and cheese, and lobster bisque anchor the menu. If you’re casting a wider net, try the coastal bowl with shrimp, mussels, and scallops simmered in tomato sauce with veggies. Pair with a variety of cocktails, bourbons or wine.