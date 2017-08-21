Take a look at this $72M high school football stadium in Katy, Texas
A new $72 million high school football stadium is ready for kickoff this season in Katy, Texas.
The 12,000 seat Legacy Stadium is the most expensive high school football stadium ever built and will be shared by eight local high schools. The stadium was voted on and paid for by taxpayers in the area, according to NBC News.
The full report on Katy’s new high school football stadium from NBC Nightly News can be watched below:
