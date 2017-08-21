Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
87
9
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Take a look at this $72M high school football stadium in Katy, Texas

0

breaking news

2-hour countdown: Watch when the solar eclipse reaches Atlanta 

Take a look at this $72M high school football stadium in Katy, Texas

10:53 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 Sports
Sports

A new $72 million high school football stadium is ready for kickoff this season in Katy, Texas.

The 12,000 seat Legacy Stadium is the most expensive high school football stadium ever built and will be shared by eight local high schools. The stadium was voted on and paid for by taxpayers in the area, according to NBC News.

The full report on Katy’s new high school football stadium from NBC Nightly News can be watched below:

View Comments 0

Weather and Traffic

93
30303
9

Most Read

  1. If you can’t get glasses, here’s what to do to watch Monday’s eclipse
  2. Total solar eclipse 2017 in Georgia: How and when to watch, road trips
  3. No solar eclipse glasses? How to make a safe pinhole camera, projector

Things To Do

Add Event +

More from ajc.com

Topics
Hawks
Kyrie Irving in Atlanta ... for AEBL playoffs
Business
5 tips to make your healthy lifestyle more affordable
Sports
VIDEO: Watch Georgia Tech 2018 commit Kristian Sjolund’s high school highlights
Gwinnett Co.
Gwinnett man charged with selling stolen ‘cloned’ car for $10K
Life
Take a look at the menu for BlueTop, opening today in Chamblee
Georgia Tech
Synjyn Days: ‘Don’t talk bad’ about Dedrick Mills