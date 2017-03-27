Michael Vick wants one more day as an Atlanta Falcon
Few people likely thought Michael Vick would ever be an Atlanta Falcon again -- in any capacity for any length of time.
But the quarterback apparently has given it a lot of thought.
Vick, 37, told 92.9 The Game that he has talked with the Falcons about signing a one-day contract and officially retiring with the team that drafted him in 2001.
But Vick also told 11Alive that nothing official is in the works yet.
“We’ve had talks, but nothing has come out of it," Vick told 11Alive.
The Falcons have not publicly commented on the idea.
The Falcons released Vick in 2009 after he served 19 months in prison for his role in an illegal dogfighting operation in Virginia.
He later played for the Eagles, Jets and Steelers. He has not played since 2015.
Vick told ESPN's Josina Anderson in February that he is retired.
He played six seasons for the Falcons, leading the team to two playoff appearances and one NFC Championship Game.
