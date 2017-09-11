Our Products
NASA astronaut captures eerie images of Hurricane Irma’s destruction from space

NASA astronaut captures eerie images of Hurricane Irma’s destruction from space

1:15 p.m Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 Weather
Weather

After sharing mind-boggling images of Hurricane Harvey’s impact in Texas a few weeks ago, NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik has taken to his Twitter account to do the same for Hurricane Irma’s devastating hit on the Caribbean as it plowed into Florida.

According to CNET, the ISS commander’s grim footage was taken from approximately 260 miles above Earth.

Some of his most shocking photos involve two comparisons of Turks and Caicos before and after Hurricane Irma’s wrath.

Bresnik snapped this next shot on Sept. 7, just after the Category 5 storm and its record-breaking 185-mph winds devastated Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos.

Two days later, the NASA astronaut captured Hurricane Jose creeping up near Irma.

And here’s Hurricane Irma plowing toward Florida on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Since then, Irma has been downgraded from Category 5 to a tropical storm but only after taking at least five lives in Florida.

The storm left at least 37 dead in the Caribbean.

Follow Randy Bresnik on Twitter at @AstroKomrade for the more above-the-horizon footage.

