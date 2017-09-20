Our Products
$1.8M stolen in minutes after couriers leave keys in van outside bank

6:49 p.m Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 Crime
Crime
Federal and local authorities are searching for a man they say stole a van containing $1.8 million.
  • Nearly $2 million was stolen outside a DeKalb County bank. 
  • The suspect broke into a van and stole the vehicle and cash. 
  • Police found the van, but not the suspect. 

It took only 10 minutes for a suspected thief to steal nearly $2 million. 

Two weeks later, federal and local officials are still looking for him. 

Since Sept. 8, the FBI and DeKalb County officials have been searching for a man they believe stole the large load while two ATM couriers were making a cash drop at the Citizens Trust Bank in the 2500 block of South Hairston Road in Decatur, FBI agent Stephen Emmett said in a news release. 

About 6:45 a.m., two ATM Response Inc. employees pulled into the bank parking lot and went inside with an unspecified amount of money. 

“The driver locked the vehicle doors but left the keys in the ignition and the vehicle running,” Emmett said. The couriers were inside the bank between 10 and 15 minutes. 

They returned to find the van gone. All that was left was broken glass. 

Emmett said more than $1.8 million was stolen. 

Surveillance footage showed a man in dark pants and a baggy gray long-sleeve shirt with a black backpack approach the van and attempt to open the doors.

The van was found unoccupied later that same day in the 4700 block of Galleon Crossing in Decatur by the DeKalb County Marshals unit. There were no signs of the suspect at the scene, Emmett said. 

Officials are asking anyone with information, especially residents in the Hairston Forest South neighborhood, to contact them with tips. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org.

