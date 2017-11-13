Our Products
Police say man was drunk, driving 155 mph on Ga. 400

5:06 p.m Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 Crime
Dwayne Pope

Police said Dwayne Pope told them he had only three shots of champagne before he was pulled over Sunday after a chase that reached speeds of 155 mph.

But when he stepped out of his car, Alpharetta police saw a man with bloodshot, watery and glassy eyes, according to a police report. 

An Alpharetta officer was traveling southbound on Ga. 400 near Mansell Road about 3 a.m. when Pope’s car flew past her at more than 105 mph, according to the report. The speed limit for that highway is 65 mph. 

The officer followed Pope past the Mansell Road exit, activated her emergency lights and siren and attempted to pull Pope over. 

It didn’t work. 

Pope eventually reached 155 mph and was weaving in and out of traffic and braked several times without stopping, according to the report. 

Out of nowhere, police said Pope braked abruptly near the Northridge Road exit and went from 150 to 0 mph in a matter of seconds. 

Pope, who police said smelled of alcohol, told the officer he hadn’t heard the sirens or seen the blue lights. 

Pope failed several field sobriety tests and was taken to jail on DUI, speeding, failure to maintain lane and expired tag charges, Channel 2 Action News reported. 

