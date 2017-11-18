Our Products
Bodies of Atlanta rapper, cousin found

12:58 p.m Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 Atlanta News
News
Edward Reeves, left, Kendrick Stokes
  • Story Highlights
  • Edward Reeves, whose stage name is Bambino Gold, and his cousin were reported missing.
  • The bodies were found in Alabama, authorities said.

The bodies of an Atlanta rapper and his cousin have been found in Alabama, according to authorities.

The bodies of Edward Reeves, whose stage name is Bambino Gold, and cousin Kendrick Stokes were found in Macon County, Ala., the sheriff confirmed.

The bodies were found Friday night and Saturday, ﻿according to a report by WTVM﻿, a Columbus television station.

The first body was discovered in a wooded area off County Road 13, according to the report. The second body was found in the woods off Highway 80, about 4 miles from where the first body was found.

MORE: Atlanta rapper, cousin reported missing

Macon County is about 40 miles east of Montgomery.

Reeves, 29, went missing after he and Stokes left Nov. 5 for Montgomery, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case, WTVM reported.

Reeves has collaborated with rapper Lil Boosie, who is best known for the 2006 hit, “Wipe Me Down.”

