If you’ve been guilty of ignoring only-in-Atlanta tourist attractions when choosing activities to share with your grandkids, this week could be your chance to remedy the situation. From natural formations unique to the area to iconic museums, here are some options for grandparents and their favorite young relatives:

Visit the Coca-Cola museum’s new icon exhibit

10 a.m.-5:30 Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, $20 youth, $21 senior, $24 other adults, $3 discount per ticket Monday-Thursday, youth 2 and under free. World of Coca-Cola, 121 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.

Along with the mixology activities and other interactive exhibits, you and the youngsters can enjoy a new exhibit that displays the many icons that made Atlanta-based Coca-Cola a global brand. Come prepared to stay a couple of hours and to take plenty of selfies and family photos. You’ve always wanted to take a picture on the “American Idol” ribbon couch, haven’t you? Here’s your chance. Buy tickets here.

Take a driving tour through the Cohutta Wilderness Area

Daily, free, starting at Mercer Orchards 8660 Blue Ridge Drive, Blue Ridge.

Did you realize you were living close to Cohutta Wilderness, which is the largest National Forest Wilderness Area east of the Mississippi River? The elevations range from 950 to 4200 feet, with the protected Jacks and Consauga Rivers roaring through.

Diehards hike the less popular trails where you can go days without seeing another camper, but you and the grandkids can get a feel for the majesty by vehicle. The self-guided tour begins at Mercer Orchards and winds through some remote gravel roads over a two-hour drive. Bring a rugged vehicle and make sure you’re gassed and tuned up for adventure. For some of the drive, you’ll only be able to drive 1-5 mph. The nicest part is that you can be immersed in the outdoors without leaving your air conditioner behind. Get the driving map here.