Share a special view of the zoo’s animals after hours. This is also an experience for the grandparents’ bucket list, using night-vision technology to view nocturnal beasts in action.

The guided tour encourages plenty of questions and the young and young at heart will be amazed at what goes on in a zoo once the sun goes down. If you missed Valentine’s Day, this excursion is a loving gift to the kiddos.

Great Backyard Bird Count Celebration

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17, $10, 2 and younger free. Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville.

Introduce young grandchildren to a new sort of tweeting with hands-on participation in the national Great Backyard Bird Count at the Elachee Nature Science Center. This annual nationwide count relies on birdwatchers to see and record local avians, making the activity ideal for kids who like to contribute.

The science center will host bird-centric crafts and activities throughout the day, including live animal encounters.

If you’re into birding, consider making this an annual tradition you look forward to, either in Gainesville or at another host site.

Build anticipation earlier in the week by creating bird artwork to submit to the science center’s Children’s Favorite Bird Contest, with entries accepted through Feb. 29 and separate categories for those ages 3-8, 9-13 and 14-17.

Spiders – from Fear to Fascination

10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through May 5, general admission starting at $23.95, 2 and under free. Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Rd. NE, Atlanta.

So not everyone is an arachnid fan, but you can face your fears, or lean into the fascination with web slingers with this exhibit. It’s pretty cool, with augmented reality, digital displays, and live spiders galore.

The rest of the museum displays are at your disposal during the visit too. You may find that toddlers and edgy teens enjoy this exhibit most of all.

