Will this year’s Peachtree Road Race be the hottest?

There have been six years where the Peachtree Road Race began in heat greater than 80 degrees, but each of those began at 8 a.m or later. (Jason Getz/AJC file 2019)

This year’s running of the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race could be one of the hottest in the race’s history.

The Atlanta Track Club announced Thursday that the race will start under red flag conditions, the first time since 2017.

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday morning predicts it could be almost 80 degrees at the starting line at 7 a.m.

By 9 a.m., the heat index — or “feels like” temperature, which takes humidity into account — is forecast to be 86 degrees.

While comparing temperature data over the race’s 56-year history, it’s worth noting that the race’s start time has gradually moved earlier from 9:30 a.m. in 1970 to its current time of 7:00 a.m.