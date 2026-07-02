Peachtree Road Race What goes into putting on the Peachtree Road Race? Planning for the next race starts the morning after the previous one. Runners cheer as they make it up "Cardiac Hill" during the 56th running of the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Kaitlyn Harvey 34 minutes ago Share

The Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race is back for the 57th year, and more in demand than ever, with more than 60,000 participants set to run in the world’s largest 10K. It takes the effort of many Atlantans to put the race together, including the volunteers and employees of Atlanta Track Club. Once the previous year’s race is complete, planning for the next year’s race starts the next morning, according to Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club CEO and Peachtree Road Race director. The planning starts by taking feedback from their volunteers and partners to make improvements. “We’re chasing the perfect Peachtree,” Kenah said. “I’m not sure we’ll ever get there, but it is a goal for all of us.”

The physical setting up of the course starts months before the actual race. Atlanta Track Club works with the Georgia Department of Transportation to ensure the roadways used for the 10K are clean and level for both runners and wheelchair athletes. Infrastructure for the course is implemented starting on June 24. A week before the race, fencing begins to go up from Midtown to Buckhead, then extends to Piedmont Park six days out. The first roads shut down on July 3, in front of Lenox Square in Buckhead. It takes 3,500 Atlanta Track Club volunteers to keep the road race flowing. Jobs include everything from handing out race numbers at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo in the two days leading up to the race to welcoming participants on race day and helping runners cross the finish line. (From left) Atlanta Track Club volunteers Kristy and Vince Pinson of Marietta and Cathy Massett of Acworth lay out cups of water before the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray/AJC)

The race also runs an Event Alert System (EAS), using color-coordinated flags to signal weather conditions to racers and volunteers, with green considered the best conditions then moving down to yellow, red and black, at which point organizers cancel the event. Kenah expects this year’s race to start on yellow due to high temperatures.

When the last racer crosses the finish, the cleaning has already begun. You may not see them, but the Department of Public Works (DPW) collects trash the whole time and keeps the course clear during and after the race. DPW clears about 29 tons of waste during the race each year, from banana peels to water cups, with 33 tons of trash being the most they‘ve gathered in one year. Atlanta Track Club volunteers fill cups of water for runners to take during the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at "Cardiac Hill" on Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray/AJC) The cleaning begins at 9:30am with the combined power of 68 employees and a total of 13 street sweepers. “When I first did the race as the strategic leader, it took me six hours to clean this entire race,” Tracie Chambers, director of DPW, said. “That is no breaks, just walking, cleaning. It is our responsibility to remove every piece of trash off the city’s right of way, out of all the flower beds, and out of all the flower planters. Anything that the street sweeper cannot remove, we have to remove by hand.”