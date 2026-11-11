Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about veterans and officeholders. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 1 hour ago

A salute to veterans and the VA that supports them A veteran is one of many who have earned the title after serving in the branches of the military. Veterans promise by oath to support others in times of need and defend the U.S. Constitution. The internal message is loyalty to the nation’s principles. There is a duty to follow the commands of the highest office and ranking officers in the military, unless they violate our Constitution or military regulations. Veterans are not expendable, and governments must be honorable to veterans and the people of the country. This has not shown itself in past wars.

Veterans are a shield for their country and are called upon to help other countries. According to research, there are more than 2 million women veterans and more than 13 million male veterans. The Veterans Affairs Administration provides the greatest assistance to veterans. The veteran’s family provides love, care and comfort. The VA and family are the heart and mainstay of veteran support. According to research, the VA healthcare system has 930,000 women and 8 million men. As a veteran who served in the Vietnam War, I am surprised to see the money spent on political campaigns and advertisements. This money can help veterans and others in the U.S. There was a draft until 1973. The military is now voluntary, though the Selective Service System still exists for times of need. The pay structure changed after the draft ended, and the military now pays near civilian salaries. My thanks to all veterans, with a prayer for those who have passed on, and a sincere thank you to the VA and everyone who is part of it. Thank you, families, for the love you share for your veteran.

LOUIS COHEN, DUNWOODY

Georgia votes in governance that reflects culture Christian nationalism, the belief of White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump, and some fundamentalist churches, has been repudiated by voters nationwide, as well as in Georgia. This system encompasses white supremacy, patriarchy and compulsory heterosexuality. Almost all statewide offices in Georgia will be held by Black women. These positions have been held nearly exclusively by white men for centuries. Indigenous, Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Hindu, white, Black, lesbian, gay, transgender, nonbinary, queer, Asian and Latine people will be governors, state lawmakers, U.S. representatives, and senators. Georgia is leading the way in governance that reflects the population across the South and the United States. Were these people elected because of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)? No. Voters want change, and this mosaic of cultures is the next step in the American experiment. This is what real democracy looks like.