Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about uptick in measles cases and government corruption. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC file)

By AJC 1 hour ago

Blame RFK Jr. as U.S. falls behind in measles elimination The most dangerous man in America is not a sitting congressman, not a billionaire CEO or even President Donald Trump. He is U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The news that the United States officially lost its measles elimination status is a direct result of his stated beliefs concerning vaccines. In the last 15 to 20 years, many parents have been on the fence concerning administration of vaccines because of certain news reports, celebrity rhetoric and belief in noncredible anecdotal studies. All it took was an authority figure to tell them it was OK not to vaccinate their children.

Enter our HHS secretary. Kennedy has questioned overall vaccine safety, promoted the discredited vaccine/autism link, opposed measles mandates and has spoken at anti-vaccine conferences while in office. He replaced all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in 2025 with anti-vaccine physicians, only to have that held up in court — where it is today. In 2025, Jonathan Temte, chair of ACIP from 2012-2015 and a professor of family medicine at the University of Wisconsin, told NPR: “I hate to say this, but we are heading in the direction of U.S. vaccine policy becoming the laughingstock of the globe.” Have we digressed from undisputed leaders in medicine to a laughingstock? I hope that when Congress convenes in 2027, one of its priorities will be to impeach this impostor. For the sake of our children, we must. DR. STUART E. COE, MILTON

Stop government corruption no matter the party