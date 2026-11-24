Opinion Readers write Readers weigh in on healthcare. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 9 minutes ago

Medicine is not treatment if you can’t afford it Recently, I sat in Grady Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in Atlanta with a cough and a head that would not stop leaking. The doctor prescribed three medicines. The hospital pharmacy filled one — the ibuprofen. The other two, I was told, I must pay for myself at other pharmacies. I have no money, so the prescription is paper and the medicine stays on the shelf. The system pays for the visit, the doctor and the building — then leaves the patient to buy the part that heals. Pay doctors less and cover the medicine. A prescription a man cannot afford to fill is not treatment. It is a suggestion.

BRIAN LEE HACKLER, ATLANTA Redirect war funds into investment at home The president said earlier this year that we cannot afford Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security because we have a war to fight. Wrong! We can no longer afford war. The Department of Defense (or War) has a budget of over $1 trillion, and President Donald Trump proposes raising it to $1.5 trillion. What a terrible waste. War does nothing but destroy. We need to realign our national priorities. Yes, we need a Department of Defense (not War), but more importantly, we need to reinvest in the people and infrastructure of America.

Our healthcare systems are failing, especially in rural areas. Our water systems and bridges need attention — our social safety nets have holes, too. We already outspend the rest of the world on the military. We need to address our country’s needs first. It’s time to redirect budget priorities away from destruction and into investment in America.

EDWIN PRINCE, SUWANEE Tariffs have history of shrinking political power Republicans appear stupefied by the election results. They shouldn’t be. Trump’s mercantilist attempt to beggar-thy-neighbor through tariffs resulted only in beggaring America’s citizens. Such a result was foreseeable because tariffs are a tax, not a panacea. History conclusively demonstrates that the higher the tariffs, the poorer the country.

History also clearly demonstrates how Americans react to being impoverished by exorbitant tariffs. Republican support for the Tariff Act of 1890 saw Republicans lose nearly 100 seats in the House of Representatives in the 1890 elections, and Republican support for the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 was followed by 64 subsequent years of almost uninterrupted control of both the House and Senate by the Democratic Party.