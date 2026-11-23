Opinion Readers write Readers weigh in on affordability issues Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 1 hour ago

State legislators need to ban minimum-usage water billing I’ve grown tired of all the anti-Georgia Power talk related to their supposedly high rates. Never once in my life as a homeowner have I felt overcharged by Georgia Power when reviewing my monthly residential energy bill. What I am fed up with are the costs for water/sewer each month. The state Legislature should ban minimum-usage billing for residential customers and charge only for actual consumption. SCOTT A. MACCLEAN, FOREST PARK Georgia families need more affordable childcare Affordable childcare should not force parents to choose between working and staying home with their children.

CBS Atlanta’s Oct. 22 report discussed how rising wages, insurance, food and other expenses are driving up childcare costs. Providers have bills to pay, but families need affordable options too.

When I became a mother three years ago, my family realized that a large portion of my income would go toward daycare. I eventually left my job and became a stay-at-home mom because working would not make financial sense after childcare expenses. A 2026 Urban Institute report found that only about one quarter of eligible children in Georgia receive childcare assistance. I urge Georgia lawmakers to help more families afford childcare by expanding Childcare and Parent Services (CAPS) assistance and making the application process easier. Parents should not have to give up employment or educational opportunities simply because childcare costs too much.

KAMETRISE HOLT ROBINSON, COVINGTON

Midterms are over. Let’s look to the future

The midterm elections are behind us. Now it is time to take a clear-eyed look at where we are and where we want to be, and not waste too much time on where we have been. One thing that needs to be explained over and over: Democrats, including Democratic Socialists, are not Communists. They are not, and never have been, the “enemy.” That path leads to destruction, division, and ultimately failure. Republicans need to understand that they can and must work with the new Congress. The attitude of “fighting back against the Democratic agenda” is self-defeating. Democrats need to understand that too much time spent on litigating the recent past may lead to a form of revenge politics that is all too familiar. Both parties need to look closely at their mandates. Democrats have a strong mandate from the voters: to serve the real needs of the American people as a whole. Republicans still cling to the mandate of one man: to serve him, his family and his billionaire donors.

Pray for a more perfect union — for peace, for healing, for compassion and cooperation.