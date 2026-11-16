Opinion Readers write AJC readers share ideas for Congress. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 2 hours ago

Ga. senior urges Congress to preserve adult hemp access Georgians should be aware that in the coming weeks, Congress may take action to ban hemp-derived products. As someone living with glaucoma and end-stage cirrhosis of the liver, I am deeply concerned about my health and well-being if these products are banned. Without them, it’s nearly impossible to manage the severe, unpredictable joint and body pain that affects my daily life, especially since my liver disease limits my pain management options. The federal hemp restrictions scheduled for Dec. 11 threaten access to products people like me rely on. Taking those options away will not make my pain disappear. What it does is leave me with the impossible decision of whether to forgo pain-management options or look to the illicit market for products, inviting undue risks into my life. I have responsibly and carefully used hemp for years now. Congress must listen to more seniors like me who depend on these products to maintain my quality of life.

Washington does not have to choose between doing nothing and eliminating lawful access. It can protect consumers while preserving a regulated market for adults. I am asking Georgia’s congressional delegation to include a hemp fix in the next must-pass bill. Strong safety standards and lawful adult access should go hand in hand. For me, this debate is about what options remain when the pain comes back tomorrow. Regulate these products responsibly. Do not eliminate them. TONY HILL, ST. SIMONS ISLAND

New Congress must show rule of law applies to all

The crushing repudiation of President Donald Trump’s chaotic policies, unprecedented corruption, and attacks on democracy and the rule of law is just the first step toward bringing sanity back to our government.

When some Democratic members of Congress have been questioned by journalists about their seeking accountability from Trump and those in his orbit who have acted illegally for profit or otherwise, the focus is often upon whether their intent would be to achieve retribution rather than to achieve a broader democratic goal. The new Congress which will take charge in January should not be swayed from pursuing whatever legal form of accountability is available to demonstrate to the country, and to the world, that the rule of law in America applies to all, including those in high office and those who surround them. The principle of equal justice under the rule of law can only be demonstrated by a system that holds immense power accountable. Accountability is not a destabilizing threat to democracy; it is essential for its health.