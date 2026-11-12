Opinion Readers write Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 49 minutes ago

Americans want to be governed, not ruled Beyond the historical significance of the recent midterm elections, the clearest lesson is that Americans want to be governed, not ruled. At our core, we aspire to live out the values reflected in the Beatitudes and in Matthew 25 — compassion, mercy, dignity and care for one another — rather than religious division, fear or hatred. Americans hold a deeply ingrained resistance to authoritarianism. We believe that our society must treat those on the margins humanely and with respect. Consequently, we reject a future where the federal government confines people in internment camps, or where masked law enforcement fractures our streets into violence. These are not the values this nation should aspire to.

My hope and my prayer are that we continue moving toward decency, compassion and our shared humanity. PHILBERT SMITH, VILLA RICA Stacey Abrams paved the path for Blue Wave As soon as it was announced that Keisha Lance Bottoms was governor-elect (and ever since), I told everyone who would listen that the election results were based largely on the foundational work former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams committed to for over a decade. Most people looked at me like a cow at a new gate.

The Mike Luckovich cartoon (“Bearing Fruit,” Nov. 6) preached the same gospel vividly. Thank you for recognizing Abrams’ effect on history.

A.M. SMITH, MARIETTA It’s time for a reckoning in the White House The Nov. 3 election was a historic event, with Democrats outperforming already high expectations and gaining control of the House and the Senate by wide margins. This is truly good news for America — well, it may be. U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic leader, and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, Senate Democratic leader, both have said they want to look forward, not back. Jeffries stated, “The American people don’t want us to get even, they want us to get things done on their behalf.”

Jeffries is wrong — or maybe half right.