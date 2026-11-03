Opinion Readers write Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 1 hour ago

Voting gives us opportunity to choose our leaders The 15th Amendment, Section 1, gives U.S. citizens the right to vote, regardless of race, color, or previous condition of servitude — and it left states with primary authority over election administration. So, don’t be intimidated by Department of Justice officials at your polling place, and let’s live up to what our forefathers gave us: the right to determine who will represent us in local, state and national offices. This kind of directive is what you read about in Third World and authoritarian regimes. Whereas, certain elected officials tell you they are protecting your right to vote, when in fact they are trying to intimidate you from voting.

“We the People” collectively determine, without prejudice, misinformation and manipulation, who will represent us. Not the media, not any one person or a particular party, but all of us collectively, based on solid, honest information about each candidate. It’s not based on the millions spent on false and misleading election ads that say very little about what we need to know to keep living, working and thriving in this country. Elections should be based on truth and honest facts about a particular candidate, not shaped by gerrymandering before or during each election cycle that gives the impression the election is predetermined. So, go vote and listen to what is important to you, your family, community and our country to ensure this great United States of America doesn’t fall into totalitarianism. JAIME REYES, ATLANTA Future power grid depends on energy permitting reform

On Nov. 9, the Senate will consider important new legislation, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act. This is good news because BAAJA is exactly the comprehensive energy permitting reform we need right now.