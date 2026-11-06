Election signs for gubernatorial candidates Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance Bottoms and others line the street across from the Metropolitan Library during early voting Oct. 20, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Still, he was surprised by the lopsided outcome.

“People were so angry,” King told me. “It was a loud and clear message to the president. And I don’t disagree with them.”

John King, who lost his reelection bid for state insurance commissioner, kept hearing the same complaints.

“I kept hearing ‘I just want to punish Republicans,’” he said. “I kept hearing, ‘We want people to be for something, not against.’”

Hilton and his team knocked on thousands of doors in his “country-club Republican district” in north Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

The diseased vines are what Trump has wrought. Hilton hopes a more positive crop of young candidates will sprout from the ashes.

Hilton said a friend likened the election to a controlled forest fire, that “takes out a lot of unhealthy vegetation.”

He also lost his seat in 2018 in a midterm election during Trump’s first go-round.

“This lands squarely at the feet of the president; he was on the ballot,” said state Rep. Scott Hilton, who narrowly lost his north metro seat Tuesday night. “In fact, I’m a two-time Trump victim.”

Trump tries to sooth his ego by saying he wasn’t on the ballot. But several Georgia Republicans I spoke with said he certainly was.

Still, he was surprised by the lopsided outcome.

“People were so angry,” King told me. “It was a loud and clear message to the president. And I don’t disagree with them.”

John King, who lost his reelection bid for state insurance commissioner, kept hearing the same complaints.

“I kept hearing ‘I just want to punish Republicans,’” he said. “I kept hearing, ‘We want people to be for something, not against.’”

Hilton and his team knocked on thousands of doors in his “country-club Republican district” in north Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

The diseased vines are what Trump has wrought. Hilton hopes a more positive crop of young candidates will sprout from the ashes.

Hilton said a friend likened the election to a controlled forest fire, that “takes out a lot of unhealthy vegetation.”

He also lost his seat in 2018 in a midterm election during Trump’s first go-round.

“This lands squarely at the feet of the president; he was on the ballot,” said state Rep. Scott Hilton, who narrowly lost his north metro seat Tuesday night. “In fact, I’m a two-time Trump victim.”

Trump tries to sooth his ego by saying he wasn’t on the ballot. But several Georgia Republicans I spoke with said he certainly was.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King attends Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson’s rally at Meadows at Mossy Creek in Cleveland on July 16, 2026. It was the first rally of Jackson’s general election campaign. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

King, a former police chief and National Guard general, is Hispanic. He was appointed to his position in 2019 by Gov. Brian Kemp after Commissioner Jim Beck was indicted and later sent to the pokey. He defeated a Trump-backed primary challenger in 2022 on his way to reelection.

Trump’s aggressive immigration sweeps backfired, King said. Hispanics, he added, “were tired of being harassed. We scared the hell out of the Latino community, even those who were lawful.”

“People want less crazy, from both sides,” King said.

In 2024, Trump won partly because voters were tired of left-wing proselytizing on social issues.

But, then again, voters this year weren’t clamoring for a different dose of culture war from the opposing team.

The New York Times this week mentioned a Democratic postmortem of the 2024 election that found the best candidates were “perceived as moderate” and focused on the economy.

Not those picking fights.

Jason Shepherd, the former head of the Cobb County GOP, who fell out with the MAGAs, noted “Democrats are still unpopular, Donald Trump is just worse.”

He also noted U.S Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat said: “We have a moment, not a mandate,” meaning his party needs to resist overreaching and needlessly annoying voters.

Almost 30 years ago, Shepherd worked for Speaker Newt Gingrich, who in 1994 brought the GOP a majority in the House after decades in the wilderness.

In 1998, he said their office kept hearing complaints about Gingrich’s efforts to impeach President Bill Clinton.

“We kept getting letters saying, ‘Stop talking about impeachments and talk about issues,’” Shepherd recalls. The GOP lost five House seats in that year’s election, and Gingrich quit that week.

King, a former police chief and National Guard general, is Hispanic. He was appointed to his position in 2019 by Gov. Brian Kemp after Commissioner Jim Beck was indicted and later sent to the pokey. He defeated a Trump-backed primary challenger in 2022 on his way to reelection.

Trump’s aggressive immigration sweeps backfired, King said. Hispanics, he added, “were tired of being harassed. We scared the hell out of the Latino community, even those who were lawful.”

“People want less crazy, from both sides,” King said.

In 2024, Trump won partly because voters were tired of left-wing proselytizing on social issues.

But, then again, voters this year weren’t clamoring for a different dose of culture war from the opposing team.

The New York Times this week mentioned a Democratic postmortem of the 2024 election that found the best candidates were “perceived as moderate” and focused on the economy.

Not those picking fights.

Jason Shepherd, the former head of the Cobb County GOP, who fell out with the MAGAs, noted “Democrats are still unpopular, Donald Trump is just worse.”

He also noted U.S Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat said: “We have a moment, not a mandate,” meaning his party needs to resist overreaching and needlessly annoying voters.

Almost 30 years ago, Shepherd worked for Speaker Newt Gingrich, who in 1994 brought the GOP a majority in the House after decades in the wilderness.

In 1998, he said their office kept hearing complaints about Gingrich’s efforts to impeach President Bill Clinton.