Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about the impact of data centers and the impact of international politics. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 24 minutes ago

Project Rita needs more input from Fayette residents If Google and Meta recognize that earning community trust requires greater transparency and environmental accountability, why shouldn’t Microsoft be held to the same standard in Tyrone, Georgia? As reported in the Nov. 21 AJC, technology companies are beginning to acknowledge that communities deserve more than promises when large data centers move into their neighborhoods. Yet residents near Project Rita, Microsoft’s proposed 161-acre data center campus in Fayette County, are being asked to evaluate complex development plans with little notice and three minutes to speak publicly. Neighbors, including St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and residents organized through TARG, have serious questions about diesel generator pollution, noise, water demands, and potential impacts on private drinking water wells. These aren’t unreasonable objections to progress. They’re legitimate questions about public health, environmental protection, and accountability.

Microsoft, Tyrone officials, and the Fayette County Development Authority should sit down with affected residents, extend public review, disclose potential impacts, and establish enforceable safeguards before decisions become irreversible. Responsible economic development begins with listening to those who will live with its consequences. Tyrone’s residents deserve a seat at the table, not merely three minutes at the microphone.

JAY BASSETT, SNELLVILLE Giant Russian flag over Midtown was disturbing

The giant Russian flag flying at Atlanta’s Millennium Gate arch was a jarring tribute to a nation that is helping Iran kill American service members and is engaged in rampant murder of citizens of a U.S.-friendly democracy.

Even at face value, the stated desire of Rodney Mims Cook Jr. to honor the deceased Russian ambassador, Alexander Darchiev, is tone deaf and morally compromised. No matter how friendly Cook’s relationship with Darchiev, it does not excuse the repeated lies spoken by Russian diplomats, including Darchiev, excusing or denying Russia’s repeated and well-documented violations of law and basic human morality during the illegal invasion of Ukraine. These include the torture and killing of civilians, the destruction of hospitals and other civilian infrastructure, and deliberate targeting of civilians. On my medical trips to Ukraine, I have seen the damage. To put this in a relatable historical context, Russia’s deliberate bombings, torture, and killings of civilians differ in degree but not in kind from the bombings and civilian killings carried out by Nazi Germany in 1940, before Pearl Harbor. Had the German ambassador died, I think a swastika flag over Peachtree would also have been a slap in the face of Atlantans.

CHARLES VITEK, MD, DECATUR Lenin and Xi make Trump forget MAGA President Trump is an absolute embarrassment to our country.

On Nov. 19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, he met with the leaders of both China and Russia. There, he declared them both great personal friends and was even seen warmly shaking Putin’s hand while telling him how good it was to see him. Putin, whose country illegally invaded Ukraine in February 2022, resulting in an estimated 2 million casualties so far and 20,651 Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russian forces. And China, only mere weeks after news broke that the Chinese have been illegally acquiring the United States’ best computer chips through a Chinese spy, Trump not only visits China and lavishes praise on their leader, but he also never even mentions the stolen chips.