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By AJC 11 minutes ago

Tax credit scholarships could slide schools into segregation I read the AJC article about the tax credit scholarships that will help private schools and perhaps public schools. (“Experts wonder how federal tax credit scholarships would impact Georgia schools,” Nov. 14. This movement to support private schools shows that while the personal reasons may be valid, this “big picture” gentle slide back into segregation is now part of our state’s mindset. As a retired public schoolteacher, some of the best people and teachers I ever knew were in public schools. We didn’t get to screen who was on our class list. We had to teach whoever walked in the door. We had to deal with the kid struggling with issues other than homework. Life was the test many of our kids took. We gave them a pat on the back or a nudge in the right direction. It mattered to us that we gave everyone a chance to soar, regardless of income.

Besides, if private schools have figured out how to create better outcomes, then public schools should replicate that. But one chooses its students; one doesn’t. And if money buys wonderful schools, then fund public schools better. But we all know it’s not about the money. Being separate is the goal, but it sure isn’t equal. MICHAEL BUCHANAN, ALPHARETTA Honor veterans by firing Hegseth

Mr. President, if you are sincere about honoring our veterans, please don’t build your “trump-ful” arch. Then fire Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the cabinet member whose behavior at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was beyond disgraceful. And, like the veterans, consider serving your country, as they did and continue to do.

TOM CUNNINGHAM, ALPHARETTA

Time to move on from Jeffries and Schumer In light of the midterm results, I think it is fair to suggest that the American public wants something different. The leadership battle emerging in Congress will either provide a sense of assurance or fuel the public’s concerns. Regardless of the talking points that come from Republican candidates, the progressivism the people want has been largely sidelined in the Democratic Party and their national legislative actions.

The 1980s and 1990s created the conditions that allowed people like Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, to declare a uniparty. Neoliberalism and the Clinton-Carville Democratic Party have done little to prevent our arriving at this new Gilded Age. Power has slipped from the hands of the people, and we find ourselves begging for changes that almost seem obvious. I greatly hope the Georgia representatives and senators support the challengers of Democratic leaders Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and show us that putting our faith in them was not in vain.