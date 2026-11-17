Opinion Readers write The cost of power, deconstructing a president’s construction. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 1 hour ago

Surging profits amid climate change and data centers In AJC’s Nov. 8 article (“Data centers boost Southern’s profits. After midterms, changes at PSC loom,”) about surging Southern Company profits, CEO Chris Womack claimed that company profits were propelled by “an unusually warm summer” without acknowledging that increasing temperatures were a direct result of burning fossil fuels, a major “profit-center” for electricity producers. Science has established that carbon dioxide emitted when burning coal, oil and natural gas is dangerously raising global temperatures by trapping heat in the atmosphere. Yet under public policies that willfully ignore harmful impacts on our environment and health, Southern Company and most power-industry cohorts persist in these practices — which reward them with boosted profits.

This is catapulting the climate toward perilous rates of overheating, aided by the enormous power demands of data centers, which Georgia’s development interests promote despite avid opposition from the communities where these facilities are proposed. It is reassuring that Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms responsibly campaigned in support of a moratorium on data centers. Accordingly, members of the General Assembly should prioritize adopting legislation that implements such a moratorium, reflecting bipartisan disapproval of the economic, health, and environmental injustices of data centers. DAVID KYLER, SAINT SIMONS ISLAND CENTER FOR A SUSTAINABLE COAST

Trump’s vanity overshadowed the good he accomplished In my opinion, the big blue wave was a repudiation of President Donald Trump personally. His grandiose style and silly, vulgar language were childish and, yes, infuriating, especially in light of broken promises: no new wars and lower gas and food prices.

His good accomplishments of closing the border, good job numbers, a great stock market and industry returning to the U.S. were overshadowed by his lack of empathy for Americans feeling their lives were harder to afford, not better with him as president. Yet he continued to brag about his vanity projects, tone-deaf to those who had trusted him to make their lives better. Postmortem, I believe Trump found ending the war in Ukraine and gracefully exiting the Iranian war too hard to accomplish, so he became frustrated and went back to his happy place: construction, the ballroom, etc. He knew a building needed a strong, well-planned foundation and a good architect. He failed to understand that to keep and build a strong country, he needed qualified people in his administration.