Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about justice for all. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 1 hour ago

Fulton’s treatment courts set model for others AJC reporter Rosie Manins’ article “Saving lives and money: Fulton court programs earn state honor” is a great example of what can be achieved when our criminal justice system focuses on treatment and rehabilitation rather than incarceration. I think substance use disorders should be viewed as public health issues rather than as simply criminal behavior. All too frequently, people with substance use disorders are punished rather than given the support they need to deal with the myriad other issues that are often at the root of their problem (trauma, mental health, poverty, unstable housing, etc.).

Fulton County’s treatment courts are a prime example of how you can have accountability and compassion at the same time. The issue is that access to those opportunities should not depend on your ZIP code, your financial situation or your ability to navigate the system. Georgia should expand its evidence-based treatment courts and invest in community-based recovery services, housing assistance, and employment support. Successful rehab should be the norm. It should be a realistic route to recovery, stability and meaningful reintegration into the community. NOTOYA JAMES, SUWANEE

Don’t penalize female workers for being women Re: “U.S. justices weigh pregnancy bias case against Fulton DA’s office,” AJC.

In light of the recent Supreme Court hearing in Younge v. Fulton, I am writing to express my concern about the treatment of women and the apathy with which we approach women’s rights. As a graduate student, I have grown in my understanding of social theories. Still, a person does not need to have a deep understanding of feminist theory to recognize that discrimination based on medical conditions should not be tolerated. Though due process of law is certainly important, in focusing so much on what is “just,” we have found ourselves ignoring what is right. If we strive for a world where women and men have equal opportunity, we cannot stand by when women, who are naturally subject to medical conditions such as pregnancy, are penalized for natural consequences of basic human behavior.