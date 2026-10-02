Opinion Readers write Differing takes on the column about Rick Jackson being a self-made man. Share Add AJC on Google (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 18 minutes ago

We need leaders who can appeal to moderates on both sides As a country, we watched the murder of Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused killer of President John F. Kennedy, in real time in 1963, and for many of us, watching history unfold on TV has shaped the world we live in. Scenes from Vietnam on the nightly news helped change the public view of the conflict and ultimately end the war. But something has changed. Jan. 6, 2021, unfolded live on TV. As a country, we watched a violent demonstration and takeover of the Capitol. Many of our elected leaders told us that what we saw we did not see.

We have been told that our elections were rigged, without proof, and we are taking extraordinary steps at great expense to solve a problem that does not exist. And then we have the far left. Are these our only choices? We need leaders who can appeal to moderates on both sides of the aisle. Unfortunately, few people of sound mind, good judgment and captivating oratorical skills are willing to go through our current system of elections, where money talks and mud is cheap. SKIP WEILAND, MARIETTA

Politicians must show awareness of the struggles families face Regarding “Rick Jackson claims to be a self-made man. Let’s unpack this American myth,” I want to thank the writer for acknowledging that people caring for a family member with disabilities and neurodivergent adults who cannot find a suitable job (among other important examples) may not be able to satisfy work requirements to keep or move off benefits.

There are 8,000 people with disabilities on our waiting list needing support services to work, live more independently and contribute to their communities. Not considering the services these folks need to maintain their health, or characterizing them as sitting on their butts and eating Cheetos, shows a grievous lack of awareness of the struggle of these families to support their members in having a dignified life. PAT NOBBIE, ATLANTA Jackson should not be putting down his mother I appreciated the nuanced evaluation guest opinion column author Mary McCartin Wearn wrote of Rick Jackson’s claims about himself, as well as his charity to certain groups and scorn of others. (“Rick Jackson claims to be a self-made man. Let’s unpack this American myth.”) He is a self-described Christian, yet his depiction of his own mother, who struggled with alcoholism, was vilifying and without compassion. All about himself.