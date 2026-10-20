Opinion Readers write Dancers performing to a soundtrack cheapens Atlanta Ballet Orchestra experience, and Trump energy policies cost American households. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 58 minutes ago

Trump energy policies cost American households Analysis by Energy Innovation found that because of policy changes made since January 2025, American households will pay, on average, $6,500 more for energy over the next 15 years than they would under previous policies. Reasons include the cancellation of clean energy projects and incentives for producing more efficient, lower-emission vehicles. This increases the demand for natural gas and gasoline. Energy costs will rise and jobs will be lost. Also, 37,000 more deaths from pollution, a $72 billion increase in healthcare costs and 9 billion more tons of carbon dioxide added to the atmosphere are predicted during the same time span than would have occurred under previous policies.

Increases in carbon dioxide will contribute to more deadly severe weather, resulting in billions of dollars needed for restoration … for those who were not killed by the weather events. You can help turn this around. Vote in the election this fall for candidates who will stand up to the president and resist the irresponsible actions of the current administration. NANCY JO KIRK, KENNESAW Dancing to soundtrack cheapens ballet experience

The Regional Orchestra Players’ Association has been following recent developments concerning the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra with great interest and concern. As ROPA vice president, I understand that the orchestra’s role has been significantly reduced this season and that the musicians spent many months trying to work with Atlanta Ballet management to restore live orchestral accompaniment for “Passion and Pride.”