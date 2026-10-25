Power poles are another downside to data centers
Political candidates have been having a lot of discussion about the amount of water and electricity that a data center uses. A trip to Fayetteville will open your eyes to electric poles that are five stories high, stretching across neighborhoods and homes in north Fayette County to connect electricity from electric stations to the QTS Data Center on Ga. 54.
The power poles are standing in quiet neighborhoods between every two or three homes, and most are located on the property line between homes. Some of the poles have been placed between the home’s driveway and the front of the house. Property values of homes are negatively affected when huge electric poles sit on the edge of your property or in front of your house.
Fayetteville city limits were expanded to include the QTS Data Center, but the homes affected by the intrusion of power poles are located in the county, not inside the city limits.
Electric and water bills are not the only collateral damage from data centers. Try selling a home that has a five-story electric pole on it and is also surrounded by more five-story power poles in your neighbors’ yards.
KAYE MROZINSKI, FAYETTEVILLE
City Council wastes time on Starbucks boycott
Three cheers for Atlanta City Council member Alex Wan (and council members Mary Norwood and Thomas Worthy) for having the courage to vote against the silly Starbucks boycott.
Wan’s comment that this is a “dangerous overreach of what our scope of work here is” is spot on and correct. Starbucks hasn’t broken any laws in this unionization issue. Agree or disagree with their stance, it’s not the City Council’s role to engage in a boycott of a lawful business that employs hundreds of Atlantans who voluntarily work there.
I oppose council member Kelsea Bond and her democratic socialist views for Atlanta, and I hope more time isn’t wasted on topics such as this in future City Council meetings.
MARSHALL HUNTER, ATLANTA
Atlanta must address barriers to stable housing
Society often judges people experiencing homelessness without understanding the circumstances that led to their housing instability. Atlanta’s 2026 Point-in-Time Count identified 3,060 people experiencing homelessness, compared with 2,894 in 2025. These numbers show why Atlanta must address barriers to stable housing.
People experiencing homelessness deserve more than temporary assistance. Rising rents, low wages and limited affordable housing make it difficult for individuals and families to secure housing. We must recognize these challenges rather than blame those experiencing homelessness.
As a master of social work student, and president of A Cheerful Heart Services Inc., I believe advocacy must go beyond awareness. Atlanta’s leaders should invest in affordable housing, prevention programs and support services that promote long-term stability.
Housing is a fundamental human need, and addressing homelessness requires compassion, responsible leadership and meaningful policy changes
NAKAYLA PERRYMOND, ATLANTA
Georgians can count on Ossoff’s constituent services
One of the most important duties of any member of Congress is constituent services. Employing caring, competent staff who can interact with both constituents and federal agencies must be a top priority.
Early in U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s term, we experienced a serious issue with a federal agency and contacted the senator’s office. Within two weeks, his staff addressed and resolved the issue.
On the other hand, whenever I have written to my congressman, Mike Collins, his staff has sent a “canned” email promising a personal follow-up, but that follow-up rarely happens. I choose competence.
MARILYN GOODWIN, ATHENS