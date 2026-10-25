Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about a downside of data centers, a Starbucks boycott and Jon Ossoff’s constituent services. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 47 minutes ago

Power poles are another downside to data centers Political candidates have been having a lot of discussion about the amount of water and electricity that a data center uses. A trip to Fayetteville will open your eyes to electric poles that are five stories high, stretching across neighborhoods and homes in north Fayette County to connect electricity from electric stations to the QTS Data Center on Ga. 54. The power poles are standing in quiet neighborhoods between every two or three homes, and most are located on the property line between homes. Some of the poles have been placed between the home’s driveway and the front of the house. Property values of homes are negatively affected when huge electric poles sit on the edge of your property or in front of your house.

Fayetteville city limits were expanded to include the QTS Data Center, but the homes affected by the intrusion of power poles are located in the county, not inside the city limits. Electric and water bills are not the only collateral damage from data centers. Try selling a home that has a five-story electric pole on it and is also surrounded by more five-story power poles in your neighbors’ yards. KAYE MROZINSKI, FAYETTEVILLE City Council wastes time on Starbucks boycott

Three cheers for Atlanta City Council member Alex Wan (and council members Mary Norwood and Thomas Worthy) for having the courage to vote against the silly Starbucks boycott.

Wan’s comment that this is a “dangerous overreach of what our scope of work here is” is spot on and correct. Starbucks hasn’t broken any laws in this unionization issue. Agree or disagree with their stance, it’s not the City Council’s role to engage in a boycott of a lawful business that employs hundreds of Atlantans who voluntarily work there. I oppose council member Kelsea Bond and her democratic socialist views for Atlanta, and I hope more time isn’t wasted on topics such as this in future City Council meetings. MARSHALL HUNTER, ATLANTA Atlanta must address barriers to stable housing

Society often judges people experiencing homelessness without understanding the circumstances that led to their housing instability. Atlanta’s 2026 Point-in-Time Count identified 3,060 people experiencing homelessness, compared with 2,894 in 2025. These numbers show why Atlanta must address barriers to stable housing.

People experiencing homelessness deserve more than temporary assistance. Rising rents, low wages and limited affordable housing make it difficult for individuals and families to secure housing. We must recognize these challenges rather than blame those experiencing homelessness. As a master of social work student, and president of A Cheerful Heart Services Inc., I believe advocacy must go beyond awareness. Atlanta’s leaders should invest in affordable housing, prevention programs and support services that promote long-term stability. Housing is a fundamental human need, and addressing homelessness requires compassion, responsible leadership and meaningful policy changes NAKAYLA PERRYMOND, ATLANTA

Georgians can count on Ossoff’s constituent services