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By AJC 32 minutes ago

Early voting starts this week. Make plans to vote. Do you have a plan to vote in the Nov. 3 election? If you feel it’s time to restore “checks and balances,” make a plan now. The focus of the next “No Kings” day on Oct. 17 is to support community gatherings that encourage early voting. Early voting in Georgia begins Oct. 13 and goes through Oct. 30; it is easy and convenient. Go to the Georgia Secretary of State Office’s official My Voter Page — mvp.sos.ga.gov — and 1) verify your registration, 2) review a sample ballot and 3) locate early voting locations in your county. You can vote at any voting location in your county during early voting, but you must vote at your assigned precinct on Election Day.

“We the people” need to do our part. In Hungary, Viktor Orbán ruled as a dictator for 16 years. Did you know he was voted out of power with the help of 77.8% of the population who showed up to vote against his corrupt, authoritarian regime? With our vote, we can put “checks” on ongoing corruption and contempt for the rule of law. Make a plan, vote early if you can, vote down-ballot, and encourage family and friends to vote. Voting is your power — use it! VALERIE WOLNY, ATLANTA Minorities must unite to fight against Trump policies

I read AJC opinion editor David Plazas’ piece on Latino voters (“As Hispanic Month begins, Georgia’s Latino voters could shape the midterms”). As a Black American and minority voter, I find it interesting that Latinos think that if they vote for and try to curry favor with the Republicans, they will be somehow acceptable to this new breed of the MAGA party.

What they fail to recognize is that Trump is trying to rid America of anyone who is not “white.” Those who have put their hopes on Trump will be disappointed. Project 2025 does not include people of color being put in a positive position to prosper. Our hope for equality in this new America is unity. Minorities of all stripes must unite and fight against the racism and injustice that Trump and his party are perpetuating. No one else is coming to save us. CHARLES MOSS, DECATUR Keep armed agents away from polling areas Regarding the recent report by Associated Press journalists Rebecca Santan and Ali Swenson, “Trump administration says it has no plans for ICE officers at polls. Activists are preparing anyway,” the presence of ICE or any armed forces at the voting site is a form of voter intimidation and fearmongering, and a violation of the law.