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By AJC 54 minutes ago

Georgia’s senators are among the best In 1961, when I was a senior in high school in Perry, Georgia, I wrote a letter to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ralph McGill was the editor at the time. My letter to the editor was about racial discrimination. The letter was printed, and no harm came to me for writing such a piece. That was a touchy subject during those days. Now it is 2026, and I live in California. I am writing to give my opinion of Georgia’s two senators. They are simply two of the best in Congress. In my opinion, they represent the people, not themselves, lobbyists, or special interest groups. Georgians should be proud of the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. They represent the people, all of the people.

We are supposed to live in a country that is of the people, by the people, and for the people. Not a government of the Republicans, by the Democrats, for the lobbyists and special interest groups. It seems that is the status quo. It would behoove Georgia citizens to keep them in Congress. BILLY GRACE, POMONA, CALIFORNIA Missed opportunity for campaign dollars Spending $150 million-plus to get your party elected — in just one state (Texas). How many hundreds of millions spent in this country — just for the midterms?

Never mind that somewhere in this great country are the children that will die because they don’t have the smallest fraction of that to get the heart, lung, etc., any operation that could save a life, that comes up with the cure for cancer, solves world hunger, creates the energy source that will power humanity, not kill it.

Will we give that opportunity up for the party? Or will we stand up and say, enough insanity? HARTMUT NENDZA, POWDER SPRINGS Look who’s calling who a ‘dirtbag’? When was the last time you were at a work meeting and sitting across the table from you was some sort of rival who called you a “total dirtbag?” What’s more, this rival had, just minutes before, blurted out an ill-founded assertion about your whereabouts on a night two years before, in 2024. It turns out the assertion was totally wrong, having neither been fact-checked nor otherwise vetted. Whose career would have been tanked? Yours or your rival’s? Those who follow the news know this hypothetical comes from Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt’s recent grilling of former special prosecutor Jack Smith before a Senate committee. Were it in just about any other high-stakes professional setting, the red-faced accuser would have likely been sent packing, his credibility forever shot.