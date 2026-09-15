Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 25 minutes ago Share

COVID pay bump should have ended long ago Regarding the Sept. 7 front-page article, “Grady nurses lose pandemic-era pay bump,” I am reminded of an insurance payroll manager who, after explaining to an agent why his paycheck was reduced due to a commission chargeback, remarked to me, “They always understand the positives but never understand the negatives.” That observation still holds as some Grady Hospital nurses express outrage on social media over the end of their COVID-related pay increases. The outrage contains warnings “about the effects to employees’ finances and a potential brain drain on the system’s main hospital in downtown Atlanta.”

I don’t know if a “brain drain” will affect the hospital, but one appears to be prevalent among the complainers. The pandemic officially ended over three years ago. The nurses should have anticipated that these temporary raises would eventually end and planned accordingly. If they now seek higher wages elsewhere, they may receive a practical lesson in supply and demand. Foresight currently seems to be in short supply — much like nurses were during the peak of the pandemic. GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA Trump era will lead to deep disillusionment

World War I brought a profound loss of innocence to Western society. Petty differences among pampered European monarchs led to a cataclysm that left 15 to 22 million warriors and civilians dead. The survivors were left to ponder how God and humankind could have allowed such a horror. Religious faith sharply declined, and naive 19th-century notions of inevitable human progress, romantic nationalism and honorable combat were shattered.