Opinion Readers write One AJC reader writes about anti-voter laws, another wonders how we will adapt if artificial intelligence leads to job losses. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 1 hour ago Share

Trump wants to commandeer elections with anti-voter law Trying to avoid the return of a king, our Founders drafted the Constitution to deny all presidents the authority to regulate our elections. For 250 years, our presidents honored the Constitution. Until President Donald Trump. Through executive orders and an obsession to pass his anti-voter law, Trump wants to commandeer our elections and determine who has the right to vote. Each of these actions seeks to unconstitutionally restrict the voting rights of those who oppose him. Because he’s increasingly losing support among women, his law would make it more difficult for many women to vote. Because he’s increasingly losing support among the youth, he supports actions to make it more difficult for them to register and vote.

And then there’s his aggressive attack against mail-in voting. Fifty million Americans enjoyed safe and secure mail-in voting during the 2024 election. In some states, the vast majority of voting is by mail. Trump’s claims that mail-in voting is not secure are similar to many of his other claims — they’re “without credible evidence.” Indeed, they are outright fantasies. Please don’t vote for any candidate who endorses this power grab. DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA Loss of certain jobs with AI might be a good thing

I understand people are concerned about putting data centers in their communities.