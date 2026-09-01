Trump wants to commandeer elections with anti-voter law
Trying to avoid the return of a king, our Founders drafted the Constitution to deny all presidents the authority to regulate our elections. For 250 years, our presidents honored the Constitution. Until President Donald Trump.
Through executive orders and an obsession to pass his anti-voter law, Trump wants to commandeer our elections and determine who has the right to vote. Each of these actions seeks to unconstitutionally restrict the voting rights of those who oppose him.
Because he’s increasingly losing support among women, his law would make it more difficult for many women to vote. Because he’s increasingly losing support among the youth, he supports actions to make it more difficult for them to register and vote.
And then there’s his aggressive attack against mail-in voting. Fifty million Americans enjoyed safe and secure mail-in voting during the 2024 election. In some states, the vast majority of voting is by mail. Trump’s claims that mail-in voting is not secure are similar to many of his other claims — they’re “without credible evidence.” Indeed, they are outright fantasies.
Please don’t vote for any candidate who endorses this power grab.
DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA
Loss of certain jobs with AI might be a good thing
I understand people are concerned about putting data centers in their communities.
Regretfully, many are small towns that are drying up — people moving away because of lack of jobs. I’m not saying data centers will save these small towns, but they will, in my opinion, delay the demise and give them a little longer. Times are changing and none of us can fight it.
Artificial intelligence is becoming more a part of our everyday living. Yes, it could eventually take the place of many humans in technical positions that do not require a high level of education, or creativity, and that are not very rewarding. Perhaps in the future these displaced workers, out of necessity, will become tradesmen such as electricians, plumbers, mechanics, artisans or construction workers.
Everyone knows how hard it is to find anyone accomplished in these fields. They have been somewhat denigrated by society as less than desirable professions. I believe, as AI becomes more relative, career paths will indeed change and maybe that is not a bad thing.
Maybe AI will bring back pride in working with our hands to actually make something, repair something or create something artistic. This would be much more rewarding emotionally, and possibly monetarily, than punching a key pad with idle brains.
BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL