Georgians deserve accountability and transparency on data centers

If data centers are truly reducing strain on the grid and lowering costs, why are residents facing rising bills and growing infrastructure expenses?
Supporters of the data center expansion often argue that infrastructure investments come with little to no cost to the communities. Yet, someone has to pay these costs. And it seems that consumers are actually paying for them.
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Residents are asking reasonable questions
Amy Sharma, Ph.D., is the executive director of Science for Georgia. (Courtesy)
In the recent Georgia Public Service Commission fuel cost hearings, it was found that large industrial customers drive up average fuel costs for all other customers by approximately 5% to 11% per month — in part because data centers and other large users are not paying for new and existing gas pipelines, which would not be needed if we didn’t have these power-hungry data centers.
As data center development accelerates across Georgia, communities are increasingly grappling with the consequences of rapid expansion. The issues include increased pressure on power systems, water consumption concerns, transmission infrastructure battles and questions about who ultimately pays for long-term energy expansion.
In the recent Georgia Public Service Commission fuel cost hearings, it was found that large industrial customers drive up average fuel costs for all other customers by approximately 5% to 11% per month — in part because data centers and other large users are not paying for new and existing gas pipelines, which would not be needed if we didn’t have these power-hungry data centers.
As data center development accelerates across Georgia, communities are increasingly grappling with the consequences of rapid expansion. The issues include increased pressure on power systems, water consumption concerns, transmission infrastructure battles and questions about who ultimately pays for long-term energy expansion.
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Residents concerned about those impacts are not spreading myths. They are asking reasonable questions about decisions that will affect their community for years to come.
I’ve seen and heard slick data center representatives show up in $1,000 shoes and say, “We came up with a great benefit package for ‘you people’” and my all-time favorite, “Well, residents on ‘that side of town’ should know their housing is right next to zoned industrial. They should know better — it’s their fault.” (I wish I was making that quote up).
And businesses and elected officials wonder why people are angry?
Lawmakers rejected commonsense bills
KeShaun Pearson (center), executive director of Memphis Community Against Pollution, speaks in opposition to the development of data centers in DeKalb County in June in Decatur. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)
Georgians deserve better than vague promises that residents will “always come first.” Good intentions are not enforceable protections. Benefit packages are not legally enforceable community benefit plans.
If elected leaders truly believe these projects will benefit the community, then why are data center developers and General Assembly leaders fighting hard against sensible bills that would have prohibited cost transfers to residential and small businesses (Senate Bill 34)?
Why did a bill that would require transparent reporting of electricity and water use, taxes paid and permanent jobs created never even get a hearing (House Bill 528)?
Why did the mention of surety bonds for decommissioning get derided?
If data centers are the panacea that they are being held up to be, we should not have to choose between economic development and consumer protection. They should welcome the transparent reporting of how excellent these facilities are for communities.
Real leadership means asking tough questions before rushing the process of expanding billion-dollar infrastructure commitments that will reshape our communities and utility systems.
Georgia should not promote socialized risk for privatized profit. Georgians deserve transparency, protections and accountability before any new data centers are approved.