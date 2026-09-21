Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Get military involved in AI controls, data centers Artificial intelligence needs controls, and the federal government is the only way to have unified control. The military will be involved, like it or not. People are against data centers in their backyards. A common-sense solution would be to put data centers at all military bases, facilities and grounds across the country and reopen closed facilities. Congress would have to iron out the differences with AI companies. Fair witness supervision and oversight would be an excellent start. Military bases should have the infrastructure, the money and workforce to make it happen. Remember the Works Progress Administration and the Manhattan Project.

An initiative like the Works Progress Administration could bring jobs to local economies. An initiative like the Manhattan Project would bring together the minds needed to set the right guardrails to keep AI “in the sandbox,” while ensuring we get the benefits AI can provide in medicine, technology, and other areas that could benefit humanity. HARTMUT NENDZA, POWDER SPRINGS Takes courage to admit shortcomings Kudos to Marilyn Tyler for owning her shortcomings and resigning from The Georgia Defender Council (“‘I failed’: Atlanta lawyer quits state job after judges reject subpar work,” Sept. 16). It takes courage and honesty to acknowledge that you don’t have the competencies an important job requires, especially one that seriously impacts other people’s lives.

She said aloud, “I’m embarrassed by my substandard performance.” It had to have been gut-wrenching to publicly acknowledge that she struggled with her “weighty caseload” but accepted full responsibility for the impact on the Council’s work.

How refreshing! If only Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, FBI Director Kash Patel, and others had the same courage and self-respect as Tyler and admitted they lack the competencies an important job requires, rather than proving it through childish, defensive behavior in congressional hearings. May Tyler land a rewarding position in another area of the law that is better suited to her skills and personality. Clearly, there’s absolutely no question about her integrity. DAVID HORGAN, KENNESAW Trump, not Biden, gave us this mess As usual, MAGA letter-writers blame Biden for all our nation’s economic problems, although he has been out of office for almost two years.