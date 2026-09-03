Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

By AJC 1 hour ago Share

Governor should slow down push for data centers I can agree with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s push for data centers, even if I disagree with some of the political shenanigans present in their rapid growth. However, Kemp might want to “slow his roll.” I am mindful of Moore’s Law, which postulated in 1965 that the number of transistors on a microchip would double annually for 10 years. Since this “law” was made popular, its application has evolved to include, broadly, computer technology. I can only hope these vast complexes do not sit vacant and abandoned in the near future as new technology eliminates the voracious need for power, water and acreage. In their voracious search for profits, these gigantic tech giants will adopt this technology quickly, leaving these hulking centers vacant, workers unemployed and communities shaken.

And this concern is overshadowed by my deep and abiding suspicion of AI. After all, I’ve seen all the iterations of “Terminator.” ALLAN E. NICHOLS, LAWRENCEVILLE Trump gang already sowing doubt for midterms As we barrel toward the midterm elections, the White House campaign to interfere, disenfranchise and, in general, sow doubt in voters’ minds about the efficacy of the electoral process is ramping up.

President Donald Trump and his enablers in Congress are preparing to shackle the results with claims of fraud and prevent or stall the lawful seating of candidates who, if elected, will flip their slim majorities in both the House and Senate. Undeterred by lack of credible evidence of voter fraud and nearly unanimous court rulings against their executive orders and lawsuits, the White House gang is hoping their tactics will bring confusion and lack of confidence in what has proved time and time again to be the most secure, fair and free elections of any nation on the planet.

As a poll worker here in Georgia and an observer, I have been awed by the professionalism of election officials and administrators. My advice to fellow citizens who mistrust our elections or buy into the lies and misinformation coming from the president is to sign up to work the polls at your local precinct and observe the process firsthand. Then, you will at least have the knowledge to back up your doubts rather than mindlessly mouthing the assertions of a true fraud. BILL FLEMING, BLUE RIDGE Dolly set an example by loving all people The Aug. 30 Opinion letter, “There’s a lot to learn from Dolly,” missed the point of Dolly Parton’s amazing life. She didn’t point a finger at one group or another but simply loved all people no matter where they fell on the political spectrum. That’s a goal we should all live toward. Rest in peace, sweet lady.