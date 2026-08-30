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Why I support Ossoff as an Israeli and American In a front page e-paper article (“For Jewish Voters, U.S. Senate Race is Thorny,” Aug. 23), the story suggests that Sen. John Ossoff, who is Jewish, might have some difficulties getting reelected because of lack of support from the Georgia Jewish community due to his criticism of the Israeli government and subsequent voting. As a Georgian holding dual citizenships (Israel, United States), who was born and grew up in Israel, performed his military service in a combat unit, and has many immediate family and friends in Israel, let me offer my explanation why I support Sen. Ossoff’s reelection and encourage others to do so, and this considering his actions concerning Israel.

Being critical of one’s government or its allies is a right of every citizen in a democracy. It is the duty of each citizen to evaluate their government and act accordingly during elections. I believe wholeheartedly in Israel’s right to exist and to defend itself against its enemies. I also believe that the Palestinians have the right to self-determination that includes having their own state. The events of Oct. 7, 2023, cannot be justified. Israel had the right to retaliate. However, many other actions that followed were taken by the Israeli government beyond the need to defend the country and its people. They were taken for political and personal reasons related to the fact that Israel’s prime minister is standing trial on three major corruption charges and by prolonging the war and by opening new fronts he managed to delay and extend the legal procedures. Sen. Ossoff has been wise to see through all this and used his votes to try to bring order and justice to the region. In addition, he has been a very caring and productive representative of the people of Georgia, and I strongly support him. ODED BOROWSKI, ATLANTA

There’s a lot to learn from Dolly Parton

All the haters in the MAGA movement could learn a lot from an interview Dolly Parton had with Larry King back in 2016. Way back then, Dolly was enlightened enough to see through phony Christians. She said, “If you’re the fine Christian you think you are, why are you judging people? That’s God’s job!” Enough said. DONALD VARN, ATLANTA Socialists aim to steal through government redistribution Regarding Bret Stephens’ “Public apology needed for wokeness,” Aug. 23 e-paper: “Woke 1.0” may have been “crazy,” as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, recently stated, but it does not compare to the inherent failures of socialism when measured against the common sense of capitalism.

Capitalism’s success in fueling wealth and prosperity in the United States is unparalleled, especially when compared to the historical failures of socialism. Yet, we must never underestimate the desire of some to take what others have earned, whether through direct theft or the indirect theft of government redistribution. The main difference is that direct thieves do not normally view their actions as righteous. GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA Voters want to treat the wounds of today Trump and his incompetent, inept, sycophantic stooges may have loaded and fired the weapon, but the voters appear focused on candidates who favor treating the wound: The economy, war, health care, immigration, international relations, violence in society, abortion, fuel prices, grocery prices, cost of goods and services, interest rates, deterioration in military morale (and resources), exploitation of natural resources, explosive national debt, efforts to corrupt constitutional and human rights, etc. Americans want the problem solved and the wound healed with minimal pain.