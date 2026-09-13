Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about the impact of history and the impact of current events. AJC readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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US has long history of meddling in Iran Re: “Jon Ossoff claims Trump lied us into war, but here’s why U.S. is in Iran,” by Congressman Austin Scott. Congressman Scott, Pertaining to your sentiments about the current war with Iran, you alluded to documented behaviors stemming back 50 years. I’m sure that you’re well-informed about CIA Operation AJAX, which was declassified during a previous presidential administration. In 1951, Iran was a democracy that decided to nationalize their oil. Prior to that, their oil was primarily controlled by a British firm, the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company, later becoming BP. With Mohammad Mosaddegh becoming prime minister, this position became paramount. Britain deemed these actions a threat.

Mind you, many simply see Iran’s actions as an issue of sovereignty. Britain imposed sanctions, to no avail. What did they do next? Britain asked America for help. President Dwight Eisenhower’s administration authorized the CIA to facilitate a coup, removing Mosaddegh from power in August 1953. The CIA conducted these actions in Iran, resulting in the deaths of hundreds. Additionally, along with British intelligence, propaganda was spread that tied Mossadegh to communism and that he was an enemy of Islam. Mosaddegh was removed from his residence and as designed by the CIA, General Fazlollah Zahedi was placed into power. Mosaddegh was imprisoned for three years, then placed on house arrest until he died in 1967. It can be argued that this coup was a nexus for the Islamic Revolution, along with why Iran has so much built-up dissension towards the U.S. War is costing lives, and Americans want truth. WILLIAM WALLACE, GAINESVILLE

DEMOCRATIC STATE SENATE CANDIDATE, DISTRICT 49

Bring Georgia National Guard home Just read the Sept. 9 article in the AJC, “A year later, more than 500 Georgia National Guard troops remain in D.C.” Why? What the heck is Gov. Kemp thinking? What the heck are they really doing there? It’s absolutely ridiculous for them to be there. Do you think their families have been disrupted enough for Trump’s nonsense? Does Trump or Kemp even care? Frankly, if Trump wants to take over D.C., then the mayor should let him take over everything from housing to healthcare to the school system. Gov. Kemp, please bring our National Guard home so they can focus on their true mission in Georgia. PETER TRAGER, SANDY SPRINGS

Don’t count on Trump’s $5,000 payment President Trump promised to send money to Americans from the virtually non-existent DOGE savings and from the mostly unlawful tariffs. These promises were lies, and no one received a dime that he promised. Now, he has said that he would issue a $5,000 payment to each American adult if we vote for Republicans to retain both houses of Congress this fall. The problems with this are legion. It is an illegal bribe. Under the Constitution, only Congress can appropriate money — not the president. Such payments would add about $1.2 trillion to an already skyrocketing deficit. Once again, Donald Trump has shown that when he speaks, he is not restrained by the truth. He could not care less about the facts, the law, the Constitution, or common sense. LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA